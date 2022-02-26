Best BSNL Prepaid Plans With 30/60/90/365 Days Validity

Reported by Ria Lakshman 2

BSNL subscribers have a slew of plans to consider as the telco provides numerous combinations at different price points. Here some of the popular and best BSNL prepaid plans are considered, coming with a complete benefits package of voice, SMS and data, with varied validity periods of 30/60/90/365 days.

Highlights

  • Subscribers looking for a good monthly plan with voice, data and text benefits can consider BSNL’s 247 plan.
  • For heavy data users seeking high validity, BSNL prepaid plan at Rs 447 is a considerable choice.
  • If quarterly recharge is the agenda, BSNL provides plans with 90 days validity.

Follow Us

BSNL

The state-run telecom operator of India Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) provides tons of prepaid plans for its subscribers. Today, we will check out some of the best BSNL prepaid plans, primarily that are popular among subscribers from various telecom circles. The plans listed are chosen based on varied requirements, like validity, data, SMS, or voice benefits and the availability of the plan in most circles.

Best BSNL Prepaid Plans

Subscribers looking for a good monthly plan with voice, data and text benefits can consider BSNL’s 247 plan. Besides providing Rs 10 as talk value (added in the main balance), the plan comes with unlimited voice calls local/STD/Roaming inclusive of MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai), 50GB of high-speed data, 100 SMS/day, BSNL Tunes and access to EROS Now, for a period of 30 days.

For heavy data users seeking high validity, BSNL prepaid plan at Rs 447 is a considerable choice. The plan, with a validity of 60 days, provides unlimited voice (local/STD/Roaming inclusive of MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai), 100GB high-speed data and 100 SMS/day. Post quota of the data, the speed will get reduced to 80Kbps. The provider also offers access to EROS Now and BSNL Tunes as added benefits.

If quarterly recharge is the agenda, BSNL provides plans with 90 days validity. One such popular plan is at Rs 499, coming with benefits like unlimited voice (in Home LSA and roaming including Mumbai and Delhi), 2GB data/day and 100 SMS/day. Add on benefits include BSNL tune and Zing streaming app.

BSNL subscribers looking for BSNL prepaid annual plan below Rs 1500 have a data plan at Rs 1498, which will allow them to enjoy 2GB/day data for 365 days.

If work from home is your priority, BSNL has an exclusive prepaid plan at Rs 599. With a validity of 84 days, BSNL provides 5GB of daily data for the subscribers. After consumption of the data quota, the speed will reduce to 80 Kbps. Subscribers can also get 100 SMS/day and a BSNL’s Zing app subscription with the plan. The best part of the BSNL Rs 599 work from the home plan would be the provider’s unlimited free high-speed data between 12 am to 5 am, excluding FUP data for the day.

Reported By

Reporter

An astute writer with a track record in writing and publishing content for various industries, Ria brings on board her wealth of experience in journalism and love for technology to TelecomTalk. When not writing or reading, she spends a copious amount of time daydreaming and finding obscure Japanese folklore on the internet.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Best BSNL Prepaid Plans With 30/60/90/365 Days Validity

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments