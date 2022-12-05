AWS Expanding in India to Help Customers in Storing Data Locally

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon-owned cloud subsidiary, is looking to invest more in India and expand data residency controls for customers. This will ensure that customers who want to store the data locally can do it without much hassle and also get an even lower latency experience. In the recently held 'AWS Reinvent 2022', the company made a commitment to offering its customers the most advanced set of sovereignty features and controls available in the cloud.

Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, AWS India, and South Asia, AISPL, told IANS that the launch of AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) region and AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) region would enable its customers to store data securely within India and enjoy a lower latency experience. The company has also designed and delivered a first-of-its-kind innovation to restrict access to customer data.

AWS is investing more in India. According to the report, the company is going to invest over $4.4 billion (about Rs 36,300 crores) in India by 2030. This includes the construction of data centres, operational expenses for ongoing facilities, purchase of goods and services and more. AWS is also estimated to create an average of around 48,000 full-time jobs annually because of these investments.

Chandok said that the construction of AWS's current region in Mumbai, along with the newly launched region in Hyderabad, would offer its customers in the country more choice and flexibility. The investments that AWS is making are estimated to add approx $7.6 billion (nearly Rs 63,600 crore) to India's GDP by 2030.

AWS wants its customers to have complete control over their data so that cloud as a business can realise its full potential. The Indian government has also become very strict when it comes to storing user data outside India. In fact, even consumers don't want their data to be stored and processed outside India. The investments by AWS would definitely add a spark to the business plans of the companies of who are looking to store data within India.