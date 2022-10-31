Apple’s Most Powerful PC for Creators to be Launched in 2023

Apple appears to have completed its Mac launch this year, with new models slated for 2023. Apple will release new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro next year, according to senior Apple analyst and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, though the exact release date is still unknown. It was recently reported that the upcoming Apple Mac Pro, Apple's most powerful breakthrough computer, will be equipped with 2 processor cores (including 16 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores), 76 graphics cores and 192 GB of memory, making it even more powerful.

Gurman had previously stated that Apple would introduce a new MacBook Pro this year with an upgraded M2 chip. The Cupertino tech giant will launch a number of products in 2022, he added. Apple Mac Pro may be powered by the "M2 Ultra" or "M2" Extreme chip, an improved version of the current M2 that powers the 2022 versions of the MacBook Air 13-inch and MacBook Pro 13-inch. On the other hand, Apple should launch the new MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch with an M2 chipset.

Gurman, in his newsletter- Power On, points out, "Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023". A similar statement was made by Apple CEO Tim Cook during his quarterly earnings call. He said that Apple's product lineup for this year "is set".

Last year, the company updated the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch with a new design (notches on the screen) and the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The next-generation model is likely to continue this trend.