Airtel VoWiFi Calling Now Available on Over 200 Devices



Airtel Voice Over WiFi (VoWiFi) calling is now available on over 200 devices in India. Airtel launched the service so that users can get excellent coverage when they are indoors and their smartphone can’t get a strong network. However, when the service was initially launched, the operator enabled it on select smartphones available in the market and restricted it to users on Xstream Fiber connection. But as time went by, manufacturers started equipping their devices with the appropriate technology so that it could support VoWiFi calling while Airtel also expanded the feature to more devices. Now, over 200 smartphone models in the country can support VoWiFi calling. More details ahead.

Airtel VoWiFi Can Be Supported by Over 200 Devices Now

The smartphones from different companies now supporting Airtel’s VoWiFi calling include Apple smartphones right from the iPhone 6s and above. Further, the operator has also enabled the VoWiFi calling on devices from other brands such as OnePlus 6 devices and above including OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 8. Xiaomi devices including Redmi 8, 8A also support the Airtel VoWiFi feature.

Similarly, Samsung devices such as Galaxy S10, S20, Note 10 along with few other devices also get the support of Airtel VoWiFi. The operator also highlights that select devices from Oppo, Vivo, and Realme also get the support of the feature.

For the unaware, VoWiFi means Voice Over WiFi which is an alternative for VoLTE (Voice Over LTE). Whenever you are in a remote area where the network coverage of your mobile operator is weak, you can utilise VoWiFi calling for superior call quality given you have a strong WiFi connection.

The users can make calls to any part of India with the help of VoWiFi calling and the best part is that it works on any type of Wi-Fi connection. Additionally, there is no specific app required to use this feature.

How to Enable Airtel VoWiFi Calling on Your Device?

For enabling VoWiFi calling, you need to first ensure that you are using a smartphone which can support it. After that see if you are using the latest Airtel 4G SIM card or not. If you are using a 3G or 2G SIM card, then upgrade to a 4G one right away.

Then ensure that the operating system of your device is updated and is running on the latest version. For getting the best experience while making phone calls, enable both the ‘VoLTE’ and ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ switch. Further, Airtel users can also go to the website of Airtel to check if their device is compatible with VoWiFi calling.