Airtel Unlimited Data Packs for Prepaid Users: Full Details and Options

Reported by Srikapardhi

Explore Airtel's unlimited data packs, perfect for 4G and 5G handset users with varied data needs.

Highlights

  • Airtel Rs 9 Pack: Unlimited data with 10GB FUP for 1 hour.
  • Airtel Rs 49 Pack: Includes 20GB data plus 30 days of Wynk Music Premium.
  • Airtel Rs 79 Pack: Unlimited data with 20GB FUP per day for 2 days.

Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel offers data packs for prepaid users to top-up with additional data for any increased data usage. Among these, Unlimited Data Packs is a segment introduced during the cricket season for users to enjoy content while on the go, as during those days, users are expected to consume more data for streaming video. So, Airtel Unlimited Data Packs need no new introduction. However, Airtel has just launched a new Unlimited Data pack in the under Rs 10 segment for its prepaid users.

Also Read: Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell Towers




Airtel Unlimited Data Packs

If you are a 5G handset user within 5G coverage, these data packs may not seem significant compared to the unlimited 5G data that comes bundled with Unlimited Prepaid Plans. However, if you are a 4G handset user or in a zone with only 4G network coverage, then these data packs will come in handy for any unexpected increased usage.

With the recent launch of the new Hourly Unlimited Data pack, Airtel currently offers four Unlimited Data packs for its prepaid users. It should also be noted that the newly launched pack is Airtel's most affordable Unlimited Data pack available to customers right now. Let's now have a look at all the available prepaid Unlimited Data packs from Airtel.

Airtel Rs 9 Unlimited Data Pack

This is the most recently launched data pack from Airtel. This pack offers unlimited data with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 10GB with a validity of 1 hour. After the high-speed data usage, customers can use unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps. This is the only data pack that currently comes with hourly validity.

If you are travelling or switching locations and expect a poor network while on the go, this pack can be used to quickly download files or offline content within 1 hour so that they can be used later based on the purpose.

Airtel Rs 39 Unlimited Data Pack

The next affordable unlimited data pack is the Rs 39 data pack, which offers users unlimited data with an FUP of 20GB with a validity of 1 day. After the high-speed data usage, customers can use unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps.

Also Read: Airtel Wynk Music Reaches Over 1.7 Billion Streams for Songs by Wynk Studio Artists

Airtel Rs 49 Unlimited Data Pack

If you enjoy music and like an ad-free high-quality music experience, then the Airtel Rs 49 Unlimited Data Pack is for you. This pack comes with data valid for 1 day and also includes Wynk Music Premium benefits with a validity of 30 days.

The data benefits of this pack are the same as the Rs 39 Data Pack, offering 20GB of high-speed data after which customers can use unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps. By recharging with this pack, just for an extra Rs 10, Airtel customers get Wynk Music Premium benefits for 30 days.

Airtel Rs 79 Unlimited Data Pack

If you are looking for a 2-day validity data pack, then the Airtel Rs 79 pack is for you. The pack offers unlimited data with an FUP of 20GB per day, after which customers can use unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps. In total, Airtel users get to enjoy 40GB of high-speed data for two days.

Sl. NoPack/Plan RsValidityFUPFUP SpeedsComments
191 Hour10GBPost usage per day data speed will be up to 64 KbpsRecently Launched Pack
2391 Day20GBPost usage per day data speed will be up to 64 Kbps
3491 Day20GBPost usage per day data speed will be up to 64 KbpsWynk Music Premium with 30 Days Validity
4792 Days20GB per DayPost usage per day data speed will be up to 64 KbpsTotal 40GB

If you are looking for a data top-up next time, consider opting for any of the above Airtel Prepaid Unlimited Data Packs for your data needs.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

