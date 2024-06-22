Airtel Unlimited Data Packs for Prepaid Users: Full Details and Options



Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel offers data packs for prepaid users to top-up with additional data for any increased data usage. Among these, Unlimited Data Packs is a segment introduced during the cricket season for users to enjoy content while on the go, as during those days, users are expected to consume more data for streaming video. So, Airtel Unlimited Data Packs need no new introduction. However, Airtel has just launched a new Unlimited Data pack in the under Rs 10 segment for its prepaid users.

Airtel Unlimited Data Packs

If you are a 5G handset user within 5G coverage, these data packs may not seem significant compared to the unlimited 5G data that comes bundled with Unlimited Prepaid Plans. However, if you are a 4G handset user or in a zone with only 4G network coverage, then these data packs will come in handy for any unexpected increased usage.

With the recent launch of the new Hourly Unlimited Data pack, Airtel currently offers four Unlimited Data packs for its prepaid users. It should also be noted that the newly launched pack is Airtel's most affordable Unlimited Data pack available to customers right now. Let's now have a look at all the available prepaid Unlimited Data packs from Airtel.

Airtel Rs 9 Unlimited Data Pack

This is the most recently launched data pack from Airtel. This pack offers unlimited data with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 10GB with a validity of 1 hour. After the high-speed data usage, customers can use unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps. This is the only data pack that currently comes with hourly validity.

If you are travelling or switching locations and expect a poor network while on the go, this pack can be used to quickly download files or offline content within 1 hour so that they can be used later based on the purpose.

Airtel Rs 39 Unlimited Data Pack

The next affordable unlimited data pack is the Rs 39 data pack, which offers users unlimited data with an FUP of 20GB with a validity of 1 day. After the high-speed data usage, customers can use unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rs 49 Unlimited Data Pack

If you enjoy music and like an ad-free high-quality music experience, then the Airtel Rs 49 Unlimited Data Pack is for you. This pack comes with data valid for 1 day and also includes Wynk Music Premium benefits with a validity of 30 days.

The data benefits of this pack are the same as the Rs 39 Data Pack, offering 20GB of high-speed data after which customers can use unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps. By recharging with this pack, just for an extra Rs 10, Airtel customers get Wynk Music Premium benefits for 30 days.

Airtel Rs 79 Unlimited Data Pack

If you are looking for a 2-day validity data pack, then the Airtel Rs 79 pack is for you. The pack offers unlimited data with an FUP of 20GB per day, after which customers can use unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps. In total, Airtel users get to enjoy 40GB of high-speed data for two days.

Sl. No Pack/Plan Rs Validity FUP FUP Speeds Comments 1 9 1 Hour 10GB Post usage per day data speed will be up to 64 Kbps Recently Launched Pack 2 39 1 Day 20GB Post usage per day data speed will be up to 64 Kbps 3 49 1 Day 20GB Post usage per day data speed will be up to 64 Kbps Wynk Music Premium with 30 Days Validity 4 79 2 Days 20GB per Day Post usage per day data speed will be up to 64 Kbps Total 40GB

If you are looking for a data top-up next time, consider opting for any of the above Airtel Prepaid Unlimited Data Packs for your data needs.