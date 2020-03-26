Bharti Airtel Subscribers Can Read Free E-Books on Juggernaut Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Highlights Airtel Subscribers will get thousands of Free E-books in Juggernaut Books

The widespread of Covid-19 or Coronavirus has forced people to shut themselves at home to combat the deadly virus. To ensure that the quarantine period is productive and fruitful, Bharti Airtel has announced thousands of free e-books for its subscribers on Juggernaut Books. Juggernaut was formally known as Airtel Books which comprises of thousands of books which is an elixir for readers. To ensure that people take up reading, Juggernaut has started a campaign #readinstead which would push people to read novels and develop a hobby of reading.

Airtel and Juggernaut Will Keep People Engaged in Social Distancing Time

The government has declared 21 days lockdown in India to make sure that the virus is not spreading. Not only this, but the government has also advised people to follow social distancing. In such times, access to thousands of free books will keep provide immense knowledge to people and also keep them engaged at homes.

Adarsh Nair, who is the CTO of Bharti Airtel, noted that Airtel and Juggernaut are making sure that people are engaged at their homes as they are following social distancing.

Also, Airtel will continue to bring out innovative digital content for its subscribers in different platforms. Adds Chiki Sarkar, who is the co-founder of Juggernaut Books, also stated that Juggernaut had been designed for a new kind of reading and readers in India. For the unaware, Juggernaut offers E-books and novels from different genres such as love, business, spirituality, diet and many more. Some of the famous books in Juggernaut, which will intrigue the interest of readers are Early Indians by Tony Joseph, The CEO factory by Sudhir Sitapati and many more. Airtel Subscribers can download Juggernaut Books from play store for free.

Airtel Xstream and Wynk App Offers Live Shows and Music to Subscribers

Airtel Xstream App is one of the most popular digital content platforms of Bharti Airtel. Airtel Xstream offers Live TV along with thousands of shows and movies to provide the best streaming content to its users. Not only this, but Wynk Music App also provides four million songs and curated music app to music lovers. Also, Subscribers can listen to multiple genres of music in the highest quality in Wynk App.