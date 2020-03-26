Reliance Jio and Airtel Offer Coronavirus Symptom Checker Tool

Highlights The symptom checker tools from Jio and Airtel offers users a comprehensive info on their health status

Reliance Jio's tool additionally offers users info on test centres and statistics on Coronavirus

Airtel's symptom checker tool is powered by Apollo Hospitals

Indian telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have launched Coronavirus self diagnostic tools that lets users declare their health parameters and receive recommended steps based on their health status. As India is currently under a 21-day lockdown, the tools would certainly assist the government’s bid to contain the virus and ensure more citizens stay at home. Coronavirus has reached almost every Indian state and it is spreading at a rapid pace.

The Self-Diagnostic at Home Tools from Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s self diagnostic tool was announced on Monday when Reliance announced that it is stepping up to support India’s fight against Coronavirus. As part of a larger initiative that includes Reliance importing 100,000 face masks and importing additional kits for testing, Jio announced that its symptom checker aids users to check symptoms at home.

Based on the health parameters declared by users, the app would categorise users as either low risk, moderate or high risk. In a report published on Moneycontrol, it was said that the app will ask the low-risk users to self isolate while guiding medium risk users on where to seek help. Further, the high risk users are said to be given appropriate medical interventions, that lets them to get isolated and properly treated.

The symptom checker tool is said to be available on MyJio App as well as its website and contains other information like the test centres along with national and international statistics of Covid 19.

One can also access the national and state helpline numbers while a dedicated FAQ section assists users in helping them to understand more about the Covid-19. The information provided under the FAQ section range from symptoms, spread to treatment and other myths on Covid-19.

It was also announced that a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, Jio Haptik Technologies is powering the Indian government’s new initiative, MyGov Corona Helpdesk, an WhatsApp chatbot. The chatbot aims to address queries around Coronavirus outbreak.

Additionally, through its partnership with Microsoft, Reliance Jio is also aiming to connect physicians and doctors in real time for medical consultations that will further let more people to stay indoors. The company is also aiming to communicate patient updates through electronic health records and office apps.

Risk Scanner from Airtel and Apollo Hospitals

Similar to Reliance Jio, Airtel has also enabled a self diagnostic tool on its Airtel Thanks app. The tool is powered by Apollo Hospitals and is said to have been “developed on the basis of guidelines from the WHO and MHFW.”

The tool is said to ask several questions from a user and based on their information, it informs them of the infection level.