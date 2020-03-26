Xiaomi Cancels Mi 10 India Launch on March 31

Highlights Xiaomi postpones the launch of Mi 10 in India

Xiaomi also announced the closure of its manufacturing plants in the country

Realme also cancelled its Narzo series launch event

Xiaomi has officially called off the Mi 10 launch which was scheduled for March 31 in India. The much-anticipated smartphone from Xiaomi was all set to debut in the Asian sub-continent at the end of this month, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the company had to postpone the event. Not only Xiaomi, but Realme also postponed the launch of its Narzo series. For the unaware, Realme Narzo 10 and 10A smartphones were supposed to launch today. Another Chinese brand Vivo has suspended all its smartphone launches until things settle down in India. Notably, Vivo was about to unveil the V19 series of phones. The company even set a launch date for Vivo V19 which was initially postponed to April 3, only to call off the launch entirely.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Launch Date Will Be Revealed Later

“After careful deliberation, we have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 10 in India, which was scheduled on March 31, 2020. We are evaluating the situation and will release a revised launch date soon,” said the Chinese brand in a media release. As Xiaomi noted, the company will be monitoring the situation and will reveal a new launch date.

Coronavirus cases are steadily increasing in India with the current confirmed cases count standing at 673. Also, the Indian government has put the entire country on lockdown for 21 days till April 14. We are expecting the situation to settle down over the next couple of week. The launch of the Mi 10 might only happen after April 14, but again, nothing is confirmed for now and the lockdown might extend further.

Realme Cancels Narzo Series Launch as Well

Besides Xiaomi, the Oppo spin-off brand Realme also cancelled the launch event of its Narzo series in India. To recall, Realme was all set to unveil the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones in India today (March 26), but the company had to cancel the event due to the lockdown announced on late Tuesday. The Realme Narzo 10 was said to be a rebranded Realme 6i, whereas the Narzo 10A could be the Indonesian Realme C3 with a fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras.

For now, smartphone brands are focusing on existing products and even the manufacturing plants have been closed due to the lockdown. Even e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon are only selling essential products on their platforms.