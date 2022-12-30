Airtel Prepaid Plans with 2GB Daily Data, Voice Calling and Additional Benefits

Bharti Airtel is one of the leading telecom service providers in India. Its operations serve millions of customers. It is one of the country's oldest telecom service providers and provides consumers with a wide range of prepaid plans. We will examine the Airtel prepaid plans with 2GB of daily data in this article. Lets take a look.

Airtel Rs 2999 Prepaid Recharge Plan

The Airtel Rs 2999 recharge plan includes 365 days of validity and 2GB of data each day. The speed will be decreased to 64 Kbps after the Fair-Usage-Policy (FUP) data limit has been reached. The customers receive 100 SMS each day and unlimited local STD and roaming calls. Additionally, after the daily SMS cap, each SMS will cost Re 1 locally and Rs 1.5 internationally. Apollo 24/7 membership, Free Hellotunes, Free Wynk Music, and Rs 100 FASTag cashback are some extra advantages.

Airtel Rs 839 Prepaid Recharge Plan

The Rs 839 prepaid recharge plan from Airtel includes unlimited voice calls and 2GB of data per day. 100 SMS per day are also included in the plan. Customers also receive a three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, an Airtel Xstream Mobile bundle, a Rs 100 FASTag cashback, and other benefits, as was already indicated. Once purchased, the prepaid plan is good for 84 days.

Airtel Rs 549 Prepaid Recharge Plan

The Rs 549 Airtel prepaid plan provides a fair balance of daily data benefit and validity. For 56 days, 2GB of data are included each day. Data speed after daily quota usage is up to 64 Kbps. Additionally, this Rs 549 recharge offers unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS. The Xstream Mobile Pack, Apollo 24/7, Rs 100 in cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music are all complimentary to subscribers.

Airtel Rs 359 Prepaid Recharge Plan

The Rs 359 Airtel prepaid plan provides a fair balance of daily data benefit and validity. The package includes 2GB of data each day for 28 days. Data speed after daily quota usage drops to 64 Kbps. Additionally, this Rs 359 recharge offers unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS. Wynk Music membership, Free Hellotunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Apollo 24/7, and the Airtel Xstream Mobile app are among the extra advantages.

Airtel Rs 319 Prepaid Recharge Plan

The Rs 319 Airtel prepaid recharge plan includes daily access to 2GB of high-speed data, 100 SMS messages, and unlimited voice calls. The plan is good for 28 days. The perks are the same as those of the Rs 359 recharge plan.