Airtel Payments Bank and Park+ Collaborate for FASTag Parking Solution at Varanasi Airport

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Park+ to introduce a smart parking solution based on FASTag technology at Varanasi Airport, enabling automatic cashless payments and streamlining vehicle movement.

Airtel Payments Bank, a leading issuer of FASTags in India, has joined forces with Park+ to introduce a FASTag-based smart parking solution at Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi. According to Airtel Payments Bank (APB), the collaboration aims to enhance customer convenience by enabling automatic cashless payments at the airport parking, streamlining vehicle movement and saving time for travellers. The parking fee is deducted through the associated valid FASTag, eliminating the need for manual payments and reducing wait times.

FASTag-based smart parking solution

The partnership between Airtel Payments Bank and Park+ aims to simplify the payment process and minimize queues at major parking lots across the country. According to the joint statement, the FASTag-based smart parking solution will soon be extended to other city airports, providing drivers with a seamless and efficient experience.

Streamlining Parking with FASTag Technology

Airtel Payments Bank expressed delight in offering customers a secure and hassle-free payment experience. APB highlighted the significance of the collaboration with Park+ in introducing the FASTag-based smart parking solution at Varanasi Airport, helping travellers save valuable time amid increasing crowds at parking lots.

Park+ emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing car ownership experiences by partnering with like-minded organizations. The app company expressed excitement in collaborating with Airtel Payments Bank and the Airport Authority of India to bring their FASTag-enabled cashless parking management system to Varanasi.

Expansion Plans and Additional Services

Park+ aims to alleviate parking anxiety for car owners in Varanasi by offering a range of services through their app, including FASTag recharges, car insurance offers, car maintenance partnerships, parking spot discovery, and challan tracking. The company aims to expand smart parking services exponentially in the coming months.

This partnership between Airtel Payments Bank and Park+ underscores their shared commitment to leveraging technology for seamless and efficient solutions, benefiting customers and improving their overall travel experience.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Expert Opinion

