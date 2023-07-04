e& and PPF Group Initiate Talks for Potential Partnership

Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC explores strategic collaboration opportunities with PPF Group in the region.

Highlights

  • Etisalat and and PPF Group are in the initial stages of discussing a potential partnership in Europe.
  • PPF Group operates in multiple sectors and regions, bringing valuable resources to the collaboration.
  • The partnership with Vodafone has strengthened e&'s market position and expanded its reach.

e&, the Emirates Telecommunications Group company, has announced that it is in the early stages of discussions with the Czech-based PPF Group regarding a potential partnership. In a recent filing with the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX), e& confirmed its intentions to explore strategic collaboration opportunities in central and southeastern Europe, excluding the Czech Republic, that would be mutually beneficial to both companies.

PPF Group: An International Investment Company

PPF Group is a diverse international investment company with operations in the Czech Republic and 25 additional countries across Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa. The group has interests in financial services, telecommunications, media, e-commerce, real estate, biotechnology, and transportation products and services. With its broad presence in multiple sectors and regions, PPF Group brings a wealth of expertise and resources to the table.

Emirates to Keep the Market Informed

While the talks are still in the early stages, e& highlighted its commitment to keeping the market informed of any significant developments that may arise from the discussions. As both companies explore the potential partnership, they aim to identify strategic opportunities that will drive growth and innovation in the telecommunications industry throughout central and southeastern Europe.

e&'s Previous Partnership with Vodafone

This announcement follows e&'s recent partnership with Vodafone, which increased e&'s shareholding by 14.6 percent and a new board seat. The collaboration with Vodafone has strengthened e&'s market position and expanded its reach in the telecommunications sector in Europe.

