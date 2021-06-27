Airtel or Jio, Who Offers Better 1.5GB Daily Data Plan Under Rs 500

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are the two top telecom operators of the country. They compete very aggressively with their plans, but at the end of the day, have a different approach to targeting customers. Jio wants to push its subscriber count up as fast as possible, while Airtel wants more of high average revenue per user (ARPU) customers. One of the most sought after plans by Indian customers is the 1.5GB daily data plan. Both the companies offer users a 1.5GB daily data plan under Rs 500; let’s take a look at it.

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plan Under Rs 500

Bharti Airtel’s 1.5GB, daily data plan under Rs 500 comes for Rs 399. It offers users 1.5GB of daily data for 56 days. There is an unlimited voice calling as well as 100 SMS/day for the users. This plan also offers users other Airtel Thanks benefits, including Airtel Xstream Premium and more. With this plan, users also get one month free trial of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition as a bonus over-the-top (OTT) benefit.

The Rs 399 plan from Bharti Airtel is available in every circle of the country the company provides mobile network services.

Reliance Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Plan Under Rs 500

Interestingly, Reliance Jio also offers its 1.5GB daily data plan under Rs 500 for Rs 399. It also comes for 56 days and offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day to the users. This plan offers the additional benefit of Jio applications. It is also available in all the circles of India, where Jio provides mobile network services.

Which Plan is Better?

The benefits of both plans are completely identical if additional benefits are ignored. To decide which plan is better for you, you should consider the place you live in. Both the companies offer excellent network services, but even they have their shortcomings. If you live in an area where Jio’s network is better, you should go for Jio’s Rs 399 plan and vice versa.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio both allow their users to make unlimited voice calls and give them 100 SMS/day. So there’s just no way you can differentiate between these plans. Even the customer care teams of both companies are excellent, so you won’t have to worry about anything even after you have paid for the plan. So at the end of the day, with the Rs 399 plan from both the telcos, what matters more is where you live.