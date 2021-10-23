Airtel Black Most Affordable Plan You Should Know About

A few months back, Bharti Airtel introduced India with a new bundled service called ‘Airtel Black’. In simple words, Airtel Black is a service model where Airtel combines multiple services that it provides, including Direct-to-Home (DTH), broadband, and postpaid mobile, into a single plan for the users. This saves users a lot of time into buying multiple services and also allows them to pay for everything under a single bill. Now, one of the benefits of Airtel Black service is that users can take and combine any of the above services with a plan of their choice as long as they are already using or plan on buying a new postpaid subscription from the company. Today, we will take a look at the most affordable Airtel Black plan that you can purchase.

Airtel Black Rs 998 Plan

Airtel Black service offers a Rs 998 plan to the users. This is an entry-level plan curated by Bharti Airtel itself. So if you don’t want to go through the hassle of curating an Airtel Black plan, you can go with this entry-level plan from Bharti Airtel.

Note that this plan doesn’t bundle all the services, including DTH, broadband, and postpaid. This plan comes with a postpaid and a DTH connection from the company.

The postpaid connection offered by this plan includes one primary connection and an add-on connection. The data offered by the postpaid connection is 105GB. Further, users get unlimited voice calling from the company. Note that the postpaid connections can either be new or existing numbers.

With the DTH connection, users get the option of adding channels worth up to Rs 350. Bharti Airtel offers users an Airtel Xstream Box to the users with this plan without any additional costs. Users are also entitled to receive free benefits of Amazon Prime Video and the Airtel Xstream app for one year.

The company is promising a free month or 30 days of free service to users who are adding any other service to their existing subscription. This means that if you are already a postpaid user of Bharti Airtel, you can add either broadband or DTH service under Airtel Black for yourself and get it for one month without paying anything.

Bharti Airtel also offers Airtel Black customers a seamless customer experience with a dedicated relationship team reducing the IVR wait times significantly. You can keep customising the plan as per your needs and even discontinue Airtel Black service anytime you want.