Airtel Africa Activates First Phase of 2Africa Submarine Cable

Airtel Telesonic achieved this milestone in partnership with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN).

Highlights

  • Airtel Telesonic activates 2Africa, connecting Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa.
  • Collaboration with Alcatel Submarine Networks enhances connectivity.
  • Airtel partners with Meta and STC to extend 2Africa Pearls to India.

Airtel Africa Activates First Phase of 2Africa Submarine Cable
Airtel Telesonic, the wholesale arm of Airtel Africa, has announced the successful activation of the 2Africa submarine cable system. The 2Africa cable system is claimed to be one of the largest subsea projects globally, designed to interconnect Africa, Europe, and Asia. The initial phase of activation connects Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa (SA), Airtel Africa said in a LinkedIn update this week.

Also Read: Airtel Africa Launches Telesonic, Wholesale Unit for Fibre Bandwidth Services




Partnership with Alcatel Submarine Networks

This activation marks a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity across Africa, the company said while making the announcement. Airtel Telesonic achieved this milestone in partnership with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), which offers turnkey services using the latest technological developments in subsea infrastructure and transmission capacity.

Also Read: 2Africa Submarine Cable Lands in Democratic Republic of Congo

2Africa Subsea Cable Network

2Africa is the world's largest subsea cable network, stretching over 45,000 km and connecting Europe with Africa and large parts of South Asia. Consortium members on the cable include Bayobab, China Mobile, Meta, Orange, Saudi Telecom, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, and WIOCC.

"This activation is part of a broader initiative by Airtel Africa to deliver faster and more resilient internet services, supporting the digital transformation across Africa," Airtel Africa said.

Also Read: Airtel Tanzania Launches 5G Along With Airtel 2Africa Marine Cable Centre

Airtel's Involvement in 2Africa Cable System

Airtel has been involved in the 2Africa project through landing the cable in certain markets, including Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Kenya, TelecomTalk reported.

In December 2022, Airtel's India arm Bharti Airtel announced a partnership with Meta and STC to extend 2Africa Pearls, a new segment of the 2Africa subsea cable, to India.

