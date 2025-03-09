Airtel Accidental Insurance Bundled 3 Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator is offering customers accidental insurance with three of its prepaid plans. These three are not new plans, just the insurance has been added to them. Also, the insurance plans have been in offer for some time now. They cost Rs 239, Rs 399 and Rs 969. All of these plans are available for customers in every telecom circle and are offering accidental insurance in partnership with ICICI Lombard. Let's check out the terms and conditions of the insurance her and also see what you will get with these plans.









Bharti Airtel Insurance Bundled Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel's Rs 239 prepaid plan is offered with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. Users additionally get 30 days of accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh in case of accidental death and Rs 25,000 for hospitalisation due to an accident. The insurance benefit and amount is the same for every other plan mentioned ahead.

Airtel's Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. Lastly, with the Rs 969 prepaid plan, users get 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. The insurance coverage with the Rs 969 plan is for 90 days, while with the Rs 239 and Rs 399 plans is 30 days. With select plans, there is unlimited 5G too.

The policy doesn't come into effect as soon as the user recharges with these plans. Airtel has mentioned that the policy kicks in the next day of the recharge, i.e., T+1, 12 AM. In case a user has multiple Airtel SIM cards recharged with the eligible plans, then he/she can claim a maximum of Rs 5,00,000 under this offer. Bharti Airtel is the only telecom operator in the country that is offering insurance with its plans.