Airtel 5G Support Arrives for Motorola Edge 30

Every smartphone OEM (original equipment) manufacturer is trying to roll out OTA (over-the-air) updates for their devices to provide them with 5G support. Initially, there were only two smartphones from Motorola which supported Airtel's 5G - Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But now, spotted first by TelecomTalk, the support has been extended to one new smartphone - Motorola Edge 30. This means that Motorola is now rolling out the OTA update for Motorola Edge 30 as well to extend support for Airtel's 5G network. Airtel has branded its 5G NSA network services - '5G Plus'.

Motorola Edge 30 is the latest device from Motorola to receive 5G support. This leaves just the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in the Edge 30 series of smartphones to get the 5G update.

Airtel 5G will Work on These Motorola 5G Smartphones Soon

The 5G network of Airtel is working on Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30. But in the coming days, the OEM will release the OTA update with 5G support for all the following 5G smartphones - Moto g62 5G, Moto g82 5G, Moto g71 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto g51 5G, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Razr 5G, and Moto g 5G.

Airtel 5G Plus network services are currently available in eight cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Siliguri, Varanasi, Nagpur and Bengaluru. If you are in any of these cities with an eligible smartphone and an active Airtel 4G SIM, then you will be able to experience the power of 5G. To ensure that your smartphone connects with a 5G network, switch on the 5G settings in your device. By default, the 5G settings are not switched on for smartphones. In the coming months, Airtel will expand its 5G to more major cities in the nation. The telco is aiming for PAN-India coverage by March 2024.