Airtel Awards Aviat Networks Contract for E-band, Multi-band Solutions for 5G Rollout

Bharti Airtel has awarded Aviat Networks, an expert in wireless transport solutions, a contract for E-band and Multi-band solutions to help with the 5G rollout. In a release, Aviat said that Airtel will deploy its all-outdoor WTM 4800 E-band and multi-band solutions to expand the capacity of the microwave backhaul network. This is the first time telcos in India are allowed to use E-band spectrum for backhaul purposes. It will be really important to support 5G networks as data consumption rises.

Aviat will help Airtel in reducing network congestion and deliver better speeds to customers with its solutions. Aviat's multi-band vendor-agnostic feature enables traffic aggregation from multiple links. This is what helps in improving congestion scenarios. Aviat Networks will also help Airtel with the maintenance and deployment activities. The telco will deploy unique dual-channel E-band radio to augment its existing installed microwave network, as well as greenfield links in support of accelerated 5G network build out.

Speaking about the agreement, Randeep Sekhon, Airtel's Chief Technology Officer said, "We are delighted to partner with Aviat Networks. Their cutting-edge E-Band and Multi-Band radio solutions are a good fit with our network capabilities, which combined with their strengths in delivery and supply chain will enable Airtel deliver seamless 5G experience to customers across India in record time."

Pete Smith, CEO Aviat Networks said, "We are delighted to be able to support Airtel's 5G service deployment. India is one of the fastest and largest growing 5G markets in the world and Aviat's product capabilities will significantly lower the total cost of ownership and our delivery infrastructure will enable faster roll out."