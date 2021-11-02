Airtel 4G Users Increase by 8.1 Million, ARPU Reaches Rs 153

Bharti Airtel just came out with its quarterly results. The telco has reported an average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 153 in Q2 of FY22. The ARPU has grown by Rs 10 YoY as it was Rs 142 in Q2 of FY21. At the same time, the telco’s 4G users have also increased by 39.9 million YoY basis and by 8.1 million QoQ basis. Airtel’s 4G users now comprise 60% of the total subscriber base. Even the mobile data consumption by the users grew by 47.5% YoY basis. The telco said that mobile data consumption per customer per month stood at 18.6GB. Also, Airtel Payments Bank turned profitable during the quarter.

Airtel’s India Business Post Quarterly Revenues of Rs 19,890 Crore

Bharti Airtel’s India business posted quarterly revenues of Rs 19,890 crore which is up by 18.3% YoY on a comparable basis. Airtel’s Business revenues also grew by 11.5% YoY which is a good sign and encouraging for the company and its investors. The telco’s Homes Business continues to demonstrate strong double-digit revenue growth, up by 21.3% YoY.

Bharti Airtel’s total customer base in India stands at 355 million. As mentioned above, out of this figure, 60% of the users are 4G subscribers. The 4G data subscribers of the telco have increased by 26% YoY to 192.5 million.

The thing worth noting here is the ARPU which is industry-leading at the moment. Reliance Jio had reported an ARPU of Rs 143.6 during the same quarter which is Rs 10 lesser than Airtel’s. This is a great win for Airtel and the good thing is that most of its subscribers are active as well.

Airtel had rolled out additional 3500 mobile towers 56,000 mobile broadband base stations during the quarter. The telco said that it has over 33 million customers on the VoWi-Fi calling services. Bharti Airtel would be happy looking at the increasing ARPU which should increase even further with the tariff hikes in the near future.