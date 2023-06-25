Airtel 3GB Daily Data Plans with Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Xstream Play

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications providers, offers a range of 3GB daily data plans to meet the increasing data demands of its customers. These plans offer generous data allowances combined with attractive benefits, making them a popular choice among users who require a significant amount of data for their daily online activities.

Bharti Airtel 3GB Daily Data Plans with Tons of OTT Benefits

The Rs 399 plan provides customers with 3GB of high-speed data per day, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, subscribers of this plan can enjoy exclusive Airtel Thanks benefits, including unlimited 5G data, access to Airtel Xstream Play for a wide range of entertainment options, Apollo 24|7 Circle for healthcare services, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music for unlimited music streaming.

For users looking for even more value, the Rs 499 plan from Airtel offers the same 3GB daily data allocation, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. In addition to these features, customers opting for this plan can enjoy unlimited 5G data, access to Airtel Xstream Play, and a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. This plan provides a perfect combination of data and entertainment, allowing users to stream their favourite shows, movies, and sports events on the go.

Both the Rs 399 and the Rs 499 plans come with a validity of 28 days.

For those seeking an extended validity period, the Rs 699 plan offers 3GB of daily data for 56 days. Along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, subscribers of this plan can avail themselves of unlimited 5G data, access to Airtel Xstream Play, and an Amazon Prime membership for 56 days. This membership provides users with access to a wide range of benefits, including fast delivery on Amazon orders, exclusive deals, and access to Prime Video for streaming popular movies and TV shows.

These 3GB daily data plans from Bharti Airtel are designed to cater to the varying needs of customers who require a significant amount of data for their daily internet usage. With their competitive pricing and attractive benefits, these plans offer a compelling option for users looking for ample data allowances, seamless connectivity, and access to a range of digital services.