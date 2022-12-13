5 Political Dramas to Binge Watch on OTT

OTT material is now prevalent in the majority of our daily lives. Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video have been a consistent source of enjoyment for binge-watching series and thrilling movies.

One of the most popular genres is political drama, and throughout time, OTT platforms have generated high-calibre political plays.

Here are our recommendations for the top five political dramas.

The Crown

Elizabeth II's reign is the focus of Peter Morgan's Netflix-streaming web series. It follows the British Royal Family's journey from the late 1940s to the early 2000s. It captures various political upheavals, controversies, and aspects of the Royals' private lives.

Where to watch: Netflix

House of Cards

The series by Beau Willimon is a remake of a similar BBC program. Kevin Spacey plays Frank Underwood in this TV show. It's worth watching how the performer interprets the role.

The ascension of the Democrat Underwood and his power struggle is the series' central theme. Underwood's wife, Claire is portrayed by Robin Wright. There is no denying how engrossing, addictive, and popular the series is with the audience.

Where to watch: Netflix

Madam Secretary

A political thriller and series by Barbara Hall that deals with contemporary issues. In her function as the US Secretary of State, Tea Leoni engages in a wide range of political activities. The name of the political party is kept a secret.

The plotlines make it more interesting, and the character arcs are spot on. Even with a vast cast, everyone in the production stands out because of how effectively it is written.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ingobernable

Epigmenio Ibarra, Natassja Ibarra, and Verónica Velasco are the creators of the series. It centers around Mexico's first lady, Emilia Urquiza, and her husband, President Diego Nava. Since Urquiza has high standards, she needs perseverance to find the truth when she starts to doubt her spouse. The series features the best political excess, betrayal, and conflict.

Where to watch: Netflix

Designated Survivor

The series by David Guggenheim is exceptional. Tom Kirkman, a cabinet secretary, is the main character of the novel. After an attack, he was promoted to the presidency and must now govern a country that is in turmoil.

Critics laud Kiefer Sutherland's portrayal, while viewers adore the entire series as a whole. It features complex characters, mind-blowing story turns, and conflicts.

Where to watch: Netflix