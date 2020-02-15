2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea Detailed

Highlights Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea are offering three 2GB daily data plans

Bharti Airtel has a total of four plans which ship with 2GB data per day

Telcos are offering 2GB daily data plans with up to 84 days validity

We are yet to see the impact of the latest tariff hike from telcos on their financial and operational performance, however, we should deny the fact that the overall plan count has come down drastically. Daily data plans are still popular amongst the prepaid subscribers despite the tariff hike. Telecom operators right now are shipping a maximum of 3GB daily data with their prepaid recharges and there are some 1GB data per day plans as well. For those who think that 1GB daily data is too less and 3GB data per day is on the higher side, they can opt for the 2GB daily plans which start at Rs 249 on Reliance Jio network and Rs 299 on Airtel, Vodafone Idea networks. Telcos are offering a total of three 2GB daily data plans at the moment and they start at Rs 249.

Reliance Jio 2GB Daily Data Plans are Cheaper Ones in the Industry

As mentioned above, Jio’s 2GB data per day prepaid recharges are priced on the lower side when we compare them to those of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The three plans in question are Rs 249, Rs 444 and Rs 555.

Rs 249 Plan: Starting with the base plan, it offers 2GB data per day which becomes 56GB of 4G data for 28 days, alongside unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and non-Jio FUP minutes of 1,000.

Rs 444 Plan: The Rs 444 prepaid recharge from Reliance Jio offers exactly similar benefits of Rs 249 plan but with double the validity and two-fold increased non-Jio minutes. The plan comes with 56 days validity, 2GB data per day totalling at 112GB, 100 SMSes per day, 2,000 non-Jio minutes and unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls.

Rs 555 Plan: If you are Reliance Jio subscriber and looking for a 2GB daily data plan, we suggest you choose the Rs 555 recharge as it saves you Rs 192 compared to the monthly pack of Rs 249. For three months, the Rs 249 plan individually costs Rs 747, but Jio is offering the bundled plan at Rs 555, which is really a good thing to see. As for the benefits, we get the same 2GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 3,000 non-Jio FUP minutes valid for 84 days.

Bharti Airtel 2GB Daily Data Plans Detailed

Moving onto Bharti Airtel, it is also shipping a total of four prepaid plans with 2GB daily data on offer and they are priced at Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 449 and Rs 698. These plans also come with up to 84 days validity along with a whopping 168GB data benefit.

Rs 298 Plan: As you can see, Reliance Jio is still holding an edge over private telcos when it comes to prepaid plan pricing. The Rs 298 plan from Airtel ships with a total of 56GB data (2GB per day), 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling without any FUP for 28 days.

Rs 349 Plan: Bharti Airtel recently launched a Rs 349 prepaid pack which comes with exactly the same benefits of Rs 299 plan and Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 129 will be given to the users additionally.

Rs 449 Plan: The Rs 449 prepaid recharge from Bharti Airtel is an extension to the Rs 299 plan and it comes with similar benefits for a period of 56 days. The data benefit of the Rs 449 plan is 112GB from the date of recharge.

Rs 698 Plan: Similar to Reliance Jio, which is providing a massive discount of nearly Rs 200 on three months 2GB daily data plan, Airtel is also doing the same. The Rs 298 plan from Airtel for three months costs Rs 894, but the telco is providing it for just Rs 698, and the benefits will remain the same as Rs 298 plan for 84 days.

Vodafone Idea 2GB Daily Data Plans Detailed

Finally, we move onto Vodafone Idea Limited which is currently the most struggling telecom operator in India. As mentioned at the start, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering similar 2GB daily data prepaid plans to the subscribers. Vodafone Idea’s plans are priced at Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699.

Rs 299 Plan: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 299 plan comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days.

Rs 449 Plan: This plan from Vodafone Idea Limited offers benefits like 2GB daily data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calling for a period of 56 days.

Rs 699 Plan: Lastly, this is the long-validity 2GB daily data plan being offered by Vodafone Idea right now. It offers the same benefits of Rs 299 plan but for 84 days which takes the overall data benefit to 168GB.