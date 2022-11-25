Zebronics ZEB Juke Bar 9750, a Premium Soundbar Launched in India: Check Price

The first Indian brand to release a Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless rear satellite speakers, Zebronics, India's pioneer brand in IT Peripherals and Audio Systems, has now released a premium Sound-bar, the ZEB-Juke Bar 9750, with the goal of providing the best audio experience. It is aesthetically designed to deliver an immersive audio experience for listening to music or watching movies.

Wireless rear satellites and a full-field surround sound system

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 is a potent combination of a soundbar with 5 drivers, 3 of which are front-firing and 2 of which are top-firing, a strong 15.5cm sub-woofer, and dual wirelessly connected rear satellite speakers to produce a powerful 525Watts of output and an immersive experience with Dolby Atmos. It provides captivating 5.1.2 Channel immersive sound that takes the experience of watching your preferred media or listening to music to a whole new level, placing you in the centre of the action and converting your home into a theatre.

Simple, elegant, and quick to set up

The slim & minimalistic design of the ZEB-Juke bar 9750 elevates the aesthetics of the space and is exquisitely crafted to fit any space. Wall mounting the soundbar and the rear wireless satellites allows for a more immersive experience, and it is simple to set up right out of the box.

Multiple Options for Setup

You get a range of connectivity options with Zeb Juke Bar 9750, including Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI (with e-ARC), Optical-In, USB, and AUX in a gorgeous enclosure. The user's experience is seamless whether they are moving around or stationary, thanks to this.

Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro sound bar will cost only Rs 22,999 on Amazon and is set to go on sale on November 24, 2022.