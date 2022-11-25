Zebronics ZEB Juke Bar 9750, a Premium Soundbar Launched in India: Check Price

Reported by Tania Abraham 0

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 is a potent combination of a soundbar with 5 drivers, 3 of which are front-firing and 2 of which are top-firing, a strong 15.5cm sub-woofer, and dual wirelessly connected rear satellite speakers to produce a powerful 525Watts of output and an immersive experience with Dolby Atmos.

Highlights

  • The slim & minimalistic design of the ZEB-Juke bar 9750 elevates the aesthetics of the space and is exquisitely crafted to fit any space.
  • You get a range of connectivity options with Zeb Juke Bar 9750, including Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI (with e-ARC), Optical-In, USB, and AUX in a gorgeous enclosure.
  • Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro sound bar will cost only Rs. 22,999 on Amazon set to start on November 24, 2022.

Follow Us

Zebronics ZEB Juke Bar

The first Indian brand to release a Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless rear satellite speakers, Zebronics, India's pioneer brand in IT Peripherals and Audio Systems, has now released a premium Sound-bar, the ZEB-Juke Bar 9750, with the goal of providing the best audio experience. It is aesthetically designed to deliver an immersive audio experience for listening to music or watching movies.

Wireless rear satellites and a full-field surround sound system

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 is a potent combination of a soundbar with 5 drivers, 3 of which are front-firing and 2 of which are top-firing, a strong 15.5cm sub-woofer, and dual wirelessly connected rear satellite speakers to produce a powerful 525Watts of output and an immersive experience with Dolby Atmos. It provides captivating 5.1.2 Channel immersive sound that takes the experience of watching your preferred media or listening to music to a whole new level, placing you in the centre of the action and converting your home into a theatre.

Simple, elegant, and quick to set up

The slim & minimalistic design of the ZEB-Juke bar 9750 elevates the aesthetics of the space and is exquisitely crafted to fit any space. Wall mounting the soundbar and the rear wireless satellites allows for a more immersive experience, and it is simple to set up right out of the box.

Multiple Options for Setup

You get a range of connectivity options with Zeb Juke Bar 9750, including Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI (with e-ARC), Optical-In, USB, and AUX in a gorgeous enclosure. The user's experience is seamless whether they are moving around or stationary, thanks to this.

Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro sound bar will cost only Rs 22,999 on Amazon and is set to go on sale on November 24, 2022.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments