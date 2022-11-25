Lava Blaze NXT, a Super Affordable Phone Comes to India

The new LAVA phone has a premium glass back and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset for processing power. It has a 6.5-inch screen with a maximum clock speed of 2.3 GHz. The device has 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM that can be expanded by an additional 3GB.

  • The new smartphone has an 8MP front camera for selfies with features like time-lapse, slow motion videos, GIFS, and intelligent document scanning, as well as a 13MP AI triple rear camera.
  • A 5000mAh battery powers the Blaze NXT, which also has a premium glass back and a rear fingerprint sensor.
  • Glass Blue, Glass Red, and Glass Green are the three colour options available for the new gadget.

Lava Blaze NXT

Blaze NXT, a new low-cost smartphone from domestic manufacturer Lava Mobiles, is now on sale in the market for Rs 9,299 and is offered through the company's nationwide retail network. Lava has announced this phone to target the low-budget market, which wants to experience 4G from Airtel and Jio in India. Starting December 2, 2022, the smartphone will be sold through Amazon and Lava's online stores. This will mark yet another memorable point for the smartphone market in India, as there are not many devices available at such costs right now. Let's take a look at some of the key specifications of the device and understand what you will get with it.

Lava Blaze NXT Important Details

The new LAVA phone has a premium glass back and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset for processing power. It has a 6.5-inch screen with a maximum clock speed of 2.3 GHz. The device has 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM that can be expanded by an additional 3GB.

The new smartphone has an 8MP front camera for selfies with features like time-lapse, slow motion videos, GIFS, and intelligent document scanning, as well as a 13MP, AI triple rear camera.

It also has beauty mode features for smoothing, slimming, whitening, and enlarging the eyes. Lava also said that they would offer door-to-door after-sales service to give the customer the most convenient experience. It is something that many Indians might find useful. A 5000mAh battery powers the Blaze NXT, which also has a premium glass back and a rear fingerprint sensor. Glass Blue, Glass Red, and Glass Green are the three colour options available for the new gadget.

At this price range, the Lava Blaze NXT looks like a considerable competitor to the offerings of the Chinese brands that have flooded the Indian market with their devices.

