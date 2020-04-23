Xiaomi Redmi 10X Listed Online With Helio G85 SoC, 5020mAh Battery and 48MP Quadruple Camera

Highlights The Xiaomi Redmi 10X will sport 48MP quad-camera setup on the back

The design of the Redmi 10X is very much identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro series

It could be the first phone with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Xiaomi Redmi 10X could be the next budget smartphone from the Chinese handset maker. While Xiaomi is yet to launch Redmi 9 series of phones, rumours about the Redmi 10 series is already making rounds on the web. A few weeks ago, we have reported that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 will arrive with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. And now, a new listing on the website of Tianyi Telecommunications in China reveals the Redmi 10X is in the works and it will arrive with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. Besides, the website also posted the complete spec-sheet of the Redmi 10X along with some photos which suggest a Redmi Note 9 Pro-esque design. We are not sure when Xiaomi is going to launch the Redmi 10X in China, but with the complete specs coming out, it will be only a matter of time.

Xiaomi Redmi 10X: Will This Be the Much-Anticipated Redmi Note 9?

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in India a few weeks ago at a starting price of Rs 12,999 (new prices start from Rs 13,999 due to 6% increase in GST). However, the brand did not launch the Redmi Note 9; The Note 9 is one of the much-anticipated smartphones from Xiaomi because of the price tag it is expected to bear. The Redmi 10X, which is now listed online, features an identical design as the Redmi Note 9 Pro series and the hardware is slightly downgraded as well.

Going by the specs listed on the telecom operator’s website, the Redmi 10X will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Since the Redmi 10X is a budget smartphone, we might see it launching in other storage variants as well.

The Redmi 10X will rock a 48MP primary camera on the back, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there will be a punch-hole housing the 13MP selfie shooter. Lastly, the Redmi 10X will have a 5020mAh battery, but there’s no mention of fast charging.

The 6GB+128GB variant of the Redmi 10X is listed to arrive at 1400 Yuan (approx. Rs 15,000), but again, there’s no official confirmation from Redmi yet.