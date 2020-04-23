Nokia 2.3 Gets Android 10 Update In-Line With Schedule

Highlights Android 10 update is now rolling out to Nokia 2.3

The phone was launched with Android 9 Pie in December 2019

Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 2.2 recently received Android 10 update in India

HMD Global is now seeding the Android 10 update to Nokia 2.3 in several markets. The first wave of the update has started on April 22 and it will continue to reach Nokia 2.3 owners in more than 20 markets by April 26. Once the first phase finishes, HMD Global will roll out the update in other markets as well. The Nokia 2.3 is a budget smartphone that was launched in India in December 2019. The USP of the device was the company’s one-time phone replacement offer in the country. Notably, the phone arrived with Android 9 Pie onboard. It’s good to see HMD Global pushing Android 10 update even to lower-end devices. As per the revised Android 10 update schedule of HMD Global, the Nokia 2.3 was supposed to get it in the month of April 2020 and it is happening as per the schedule.

Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Update: What’s New

The Nokia 2.3 is part of Android One programme, so all the Android 10 features introduced by Google such as Focus Mode, Family Link, Dark Theme, Quick Reply and more will be available to the users. As noted, the update will be rolling out in batches and will reach every Nokia 2.3 user in India by April 26.

HMD Global has recently released the Android 10 update to Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 2.2 smartphones in India. In the coming days, the brand will push the update to other phones like Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus and several other phones that were launched in 2019 and 2018.

In other news, HMD Global has extended the warranty of all smartphones expiring between March 15 and May 15 by 60 days, owing to the current lockdown situation in the country.