Wi-Fi Dabba to Offer 1 Gbps Speeds at Public and Corporate Places Starting at Re 1 per GB

Remember Wi-Fi Dabba, which was founded in 2017 aiming at providing paid public Wi-Fi hotspot service? Well, the same company is now aiming at providing 1 Gbps internet connectivity across individuals and corporate parks for as low as Re 1 per GB. Wi-Fi Dabba now says that it invested around $1.7 million over the last three years to come up with Supernodes. According to the company, Supernodes are alternatives to Fibre optic cables which are currently the backbone for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India. Right now, Wi-Fi Dabba is available only in Bengaluru city and it’s in the process of creating a virtual topology map of Bengaluru to install Supernodes.
Wi-Fi Dabba to Offer 1 Gbps Speeds at Just Re 1 per GB: What Exactly is It?
Wi-Fi Dabba was founded in 2017 with the aim to offer “Super Cheap, Super Fast, Internet access,” across Bengaluru. Over the last three years, the company has developed proprietary hardware, software and networking that saves a lot on vendor margins to provide the cheap services it is promising.
Available in Bengaluru only, for now, Wi-Fi Dabba installed over 1,000 hotspots in the city providing internet connectivity for as low as Rs 2 for 200MB. Furthermore, it also provides connectivity to over 10,000 co-living spaces in the city.
This year, Wi-Fi Dabba has a new strategy to provide 1GB internet with speeds up to 1 Gbps at just Re 1. Thanks to the Supernodes technology it developed, Wi-Fi Dabba will soon launch 1 Gbps prepaid plans in Bengaluru. And yes, the service works just like any other public Wi-Fi hotspot; Subscribe to the pack at any local Wi-Fi Dabba store and login with the mobile number to enjoy the high-speed and low-cost internet.
What Exactly are Supernodes?
As mentioned, Wi-Fi Dabba has developed a new technology called Supernodes by investing around $1.7 million since 2017. Wi-Fi Dabba says Supernodes are a new kind of technology that utilise eye-safe lasers to transmit bandwidth across long distances without the use of any fibre optic cables. In 2020, Wi-Fi Dabba is aiming to deploy around 100 Supernodes in Bengaluru to enhance the coverage. The company is in the process of creating a virtual topology map of the city to decide where to install the Supernodes.
