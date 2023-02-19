Why iPhone 11 Series Doesn’t Have Any Value Anymore

iPhone 11 series, when it launched, was a breath of fresh air. It symbolised what Apple stood for - beauty and power. Of course, iPhones have always been a sign of luxury. But more so than that, iPhones have been smartphones full of value. That means when you purchase an iPhone, you know that any day, its resale value will drop comparatively slower than the same-priced Android phone, be it of any brand. However, the same probably can't be said for the iPhone 11 series and older iPhones now. This is because these iPhones don't support 5G.

So even if they are going to get future iOS updates, they won't be able to support 5G at all. This will affect their resale value by a huge margin, especially when the demand for 5G rises (expected to happen in the short term). iPhone 11 series could still be of great use to many people who are not looking forward to 5G and are happy with the performance of the 4G networks. Don't get me wrong, iPhone 11 series is still a beast to handle multitasking and regular apps.

But, at the same time, the iPhone 11 series can't compete even with a $200 USD phone when 5G support is concerned. Apple can't magically enable the iPhone 11 series for 5G with software updates because there's no supporting hardware. Further, the iPhone 11 series was announced in 2019, and since then, several new iPhones have entered the market with much better performance and 5G support.

Take the iPhone 12 series, for example. It boasts a beautiful design, powerful hardware, and a 5G modem inside to support both 5G SA and 5G NSA. While 5G is still an alien concept to hundreds of millions of Indians, in the coming year, it will become as common as 4G. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have taken it upon their shoulders to roll out 5G at the fastest pace possible.

You can get the iPhone 11 in some of the e-commerce platforms in India as well as retail stores. However, it would not be a wise decision to spend money on a smartphone that does not align with future consumer needs.

The Most Affordable 5G iPhone in India Right Now

The best option for you if you want the most affordable iPhone that also supports 5G is the iPhone SE 3. It was released in 2022 with the A15 Bionic chip that was introduced with the iPhone 13 series. The smartphone is capable of supporting 5G and will get several iOS updates in the years to come as it is a recent launch. Apple is reportedly not looking to refresh the iPhone SE lineup, so the iPhone SE 2022 could be your last chance to get an iPhone with the old classic physical home button at the bottom.