When Will India’s 5G Network Support Your Phone? Check Details

The formal 5G debut in India took place over a week ago, and telecom giants Airtel and Jio are currently leading the next-generation network services there. However, not everyone can use it for a number of reasons. In order to support 5G, several manufacturers must provide a software upgrade. The smartphone manufacturers have since confirmed the 5G support release schedule.

OnePlus phone 5G support

This year, OnePlus produced a number of 5G-capable smartphones and even advertised them as being future-ready. Most of the OnePlus phones already support the 5G networks of Jio and Airtel. Some of the devices which haven't received the update yet will do so soon. Check the list by clicking here.

Xiaomi phone 5G support

By Diwali, which is quickly approaching, the majority of Xiaomi's phones will start receiving updates for 5G capability. As a result, users can anticipate the update's arrival soon.

Nothing phone 5G support

Users of the Nothing Phone (1) can immediately access 5G services. The corporation has already begun the rollout of this update. Both Jio 5G and Airtel 5G will be available for users.

Pixel, Samsung phone 5G support

For the majority of the devices, Samsung has pledged to release an update in November, which is the following month. In December, Google intends to release a software update for the Pixel 6a that will include certain features from the Pixel 7 line.

Motorola phone 5G support

Users can access the updates for the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Fusion by going to settings > software update on their phone. On October 25, more devices, including the Moto Edge 30, Moto G62 5G, and Moto G82 5G, will get the 5G upgrade. On November 5, it will be available for the Moto G71 5G, Moto Edge 30 Pro, Moto G51 5G, Moto Edge 20 Pro, Moto Edge 20, and Moto Edge 20 Fusion.

Vivo phone 5G support

Although the company hasn't specified a specific date, it has confirmed that Vivo will deploy software updates this month.

Apple iPhone 5G support

Apple has also stated that it is already working on and will take some time to release an update that will enable 5G on all eligible iPhones. By December of this year, the business says it will provide an upgrade.