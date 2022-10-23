When Will India’s 5G Network Support Your Phone? Check Details

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

In order to support 5G, several manufacturers must provide a software upgrade. This year, OnePlus produced a number of 5G-capable smartphones and even advertised them as being future-ready. It appears, though, that it might be the last to offer a 5G update. The company hasn't yet provided a release date for its 5G phones.

Highlights

  • The formal 5G debut in India took place over a week ago, and telecom giants Airtel and Jio are currently leading the next-generation network services there.
  • By Diwali, the majority of Xiaomi's phones will start receiving updates for 5G capability.
  • Users of the Nothing Phone (1) can immediately access 5G services.

Follow Us

5G

The formal 5G debut in India took place over a week ago, and telecom giants Airtel and Jio are currently leading the next-generation network services there. However, not everyone can use it for a number of reasons. In order to support 5G, several manufacturers must provide a software upgrade. The smartphone manufacturers have since confirmed the 5G support release schedule.

OnePlus phone 5G support

This year, OnePlus produced a number of 5G-capable smartphones and even advertised them as being future-ready. Most of the OnePlus phones already support the 5G networks of Jio and Airtel. Some of the devices which haven't received the update yet will do so soon. Check the list by clicking here.

Xiaomi phone 5G support

By Diwali, which is quickly approaching, the majority of Xiaomi's phones will start receiving updates for 5G capability. As a result, users can anticipate the update's arrival soon.

Nothing phone 5G support

Users of the Nothing Phone (1) can immediately access 5G services. The corporation has already begun the rollout of this update. Both Jio 5G and Airtel 5G will be available for users.

Pixel, Samsung phone 5G support

For the majority of the devices, Samsung has pledged to release an update in November, which is the following month. In December, Google intends to release a software update for the Pixel 6a that will include certain features from the Pixel 7 line.

Motorola phone 5G support

Users can access the updates for the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Fusion by going to settings > software update on their phone. On October 25, more devices, including the Moto Edge 30, Moto G62 5G, and Moto G82 5G, will get the 5G upgrade. On November 5, it will be available for the Moto G71 5G, Moto Edge 30 Pro, Moto G51 5G, Moto Edge 20 Pro, Moto Edge 20, and Moto Edge 20 Fusion.

Vivo phone 5G support

Although the company hasn't specified a specific date, it has confirmed that Vivo will deploy software updates this month.

Apple iPhone 5G support

Apple has also stated that it is already working on and will take some time to release an update that will enable 5G on all eligible iPhones. By December of this year, the business says it will provide an upgrade.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman launches Reliance Jio 5G and 5G powered Wi-Fi services in Nathdwara. He also announced start of Jio 5G Welcome offer in Chennai besides Nathdwara.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments