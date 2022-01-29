WhatsApp Working on Separate App for iPad, Might Launch Soon

Social media messaging platform WhatsApp is known to bring changes and updates and new features for its uses and even expand into new platforms. A recent report reveals that there might be good news for the WhatsApp users on iPad as they may finally get a native app on their devices. It was confirmed by the head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, during an interview that the messaging app is finally looking to launch a native app for the iPad. It has been quite a while since the users have been demanding an app for iPad, and several rumours and leaks have emerged in the past suggesting the ongoing trials of WhatsApp on iPad.

The Expansion to Multiple Devices

Talking about WhatsApp on iPad, will Cathcart said in the interview to The Verge that people have wanted an iPad for a long time, and the company is happy to do it. He further informed that users could expect the iPad app in the foreseeable future as the base technology required for the app has already been manufactured by the company. He informed that the company has spent a lot of time developing a technology to support multiple devices. Talking about the multi-device feature, he said that the website and desktop apps now have it and the feature allows users to operate WhatsApp via multiple devices if the primary smartphone is lost or turned off. The same technology is expected to be used in the tablet app.

The multi-device features enable users to have a seamless shift to different devices without even having an internet connection. For example, WhatsApp now allows users to access the app on their desktop as well as the smartphone at the same time without any active internet connection. For those unaware, earlier, it wasn’t possible to log on to the PC without having the smartphone near the device. Currently, users can log on to up to four devices with a single WhatsApp account. Separately, the messaging platform was also spotted testing a feature that will allow the transfer of chats from Android to iOS devices.