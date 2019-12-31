WhatsApp to End Support for Windows Phone Today

Highlights WhatsApp for Windows Phone reaches its end of life

WhatsApp to also end support for Android 2.3.7 or Lower versions

iOS 8 or older versions will not support WhatsApp after February 1, 2020

WhatsApp will officially end the support for Windows Phone operating system today. The instant messaging platform will no longer provide support to Windows Phone users since it’s not actively developing for the same. For the unaware, WhatsApp was already pulled out of Microsoft Store on July 1, 2019, itself, and now, it has withdrawn the entire support. That said, you will still be able to use WhatsApp on Windows Phone, but the company will not provide any updates or fixes after today. Besides Windows Phone, WhatsApp will also end support for iOS 8 or older versions and Android versions 2.3.7 or older after February 1, 2020.

WhatsApp Finally Ends Support for Windows Phone

Microsoft ended supporting Windows Phone long back, but that’s not the case with WhatsApp or other app developers. WhatsApp for Windows Phone has reached its end of life; After today, WhatsApp will not receive any official support for Windows Phone. This essentially means you will not be able to create a new account or reverify the existing account after today.

“Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time,” WhatsApp said. To recall, WhatsApp was not available to download on Windows Phone via App Store. And it’s impossible to sideload apps on Windows Phone.

Windows Phone by Microsoft has a bad past as the mobile operating system failed to make a mark in the industry, thanks to the lack of features. Android and iOS platforms peaked in the industry which saw the downfall of Windows Phone. This led Microsoft to stop developing the mobile OS and even stopped launching mobile phones.

Do make a note that WhatsApp will work on Windows Phone even after today, but users won’t be able to create new accounts or download the app from Microsoft Store.

WhatsApp to Withdraw Support for iOS 8 as Well Next Year

Furthermore, WhatsApp also confirmed that some operating system users would not be able to create accounts, nor reverify existing accounts. WhatsApp for Android 2.3.7 and older, and iOS 8 and older will not be able to create accounts not reverify accounts after February 1, 2020. Until February, WhatsApp will function properly on these operating systems. This news will not come as a surprise. According to the latest Android Distribution share released by Google, there are just 0.3% devices running Android 2.3.7 or below. This is the reason why WhatsApp is ending support for the operating system.

Even Apple iPhones running iOS 8 or lower are very limited as the Cupertino giant pushes the latest iOS update to at least devices released three years ago.

So to use WhatsApp, you will require an Android device running version 4.0.3 or above, Apple device running iOS 9 or above and select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+. Even Reliance JioPhone and JioPhone 2 has support for WhatsApp right now, so if you want a device on budget, then you can choose the KaiOS running devices.

At the moment, WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users across the globe and the number is growing at a rapid pace. In India alone, WhatsApp has over 400 million users. Even at Rs 4,999, smartphone brands in the country are providing devices with the latest software version (at least Android 9 Pie), so Indian consumers may not have a major impact with this move from WhatsApp.