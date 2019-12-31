Tata Sky Allows Users to Make Their Channel Pack Affordable Using a Simple Feature

Highlights Tata Sky users can optimise channel packs on mobile app and website

Tata Sky has various channel packs on offer

The DTH operator is also providing 26 channels at discounted rates now

There are several reasons for a subscriber to stay with Tata Sky and one of them is the company’s optimisation feature. Tata Sky’s mobile app and website both have an optimisation functionality which allows the users to make their monthly channel pack affordable. Tata Sky does not change your channel selection or reduce the channels selected, instead, it searches for available discounts on the channels selected by you. After hitting the optimise button, the discounted channel pack will be added to your account instead of what you selected. Tata Sky optimisation works very well and we have noticed several users saving at least some amount of money with this feature. The price difference may not be huge, but at least Tata Sky is allowing the users to save some costs on the channel pack.

Tata Sky Optimisation Feature Explained

The Tata Sky users will find the optimisation feature under the Manage Packs section as a small button when they go on to finalise their channel packs or individual channel selection. To check what really the optimisation feature does to your channel selection, you will have to either visit the My Tata Sky app or log in to the official website. Here on, then you will be asked to log in with your Tata Sky details after you are done with that, you will have to open to Manage Packs section on the website or the apps. Next up, you will be asked to make a particular channel or channel pack selection. When you do this, then in the next step, you will be able to see the optimise channel selection button. But, that still begs the question of what the optimise button will do?

So, to answer that you will once have to go and press the Optimise button as it will not change your channel selection. But, merely what the optimise button does is, if a particular portion of your channel selection falls under a channel bouquet which is discounted, then the optimise feature will select that bouquet instead of the individual channels to lower the monthly rental of your subscription. This way, the Optimise feature will work to reduce your monthly TV bill without having to change or tweak the channel selection in any way.

Optimisation Feature on Trai Channel Selector App

If you have been following the DTH industry for a few months now, then you will be able to relate that such functionality has been seen before by the subscribers and this wasn’t just available for the customers of a single operator. The subscribers of DTH or cable TV services can go the official website of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), where they will be able to find something called the Trai Channel Selector App. Now it is worth noting that the channel selector app has been live for the DTH and Cable TV subscribers since the implementation of the new Trai tariff regime and it comes with a similar optimise feature.

Advantage of Optimisation Feature on DPO

When the subscribers make their channel selection and go on and optimise their channel selection, then they get a refined monthly rental price for their subscription, wherein they are suggested the lowest price for a particular set of channel. However, there is a drawback with the Trai channel selector application, and that is the lack of actual channel selection. Meaning that when the subscribers generate an optimised selection method on the Trai Channel Selector app, the changes are not applied on your DPO platform, and you would actually have to go and make those changes by yourself on the platform, whereas with the new Tata Sky optimise feature, you simply have to save the changes to your channel packs with a single click or tap, thus saving redundancy of work.