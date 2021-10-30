WhatsApp Is Offering Rs 51 Benefit on UPI Payments to Indians

WhatsApp introduced its UPI payment service in India late last year, which lets users send money to their contacts directly via the messaging platform. Since then, the company appears to be on the quench to add more users to its payments service as it faces a stiff competition against the likes of the other well-established UPI services such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm among others. To tackle the strong competition out there in this segment, WhatsApp has introduced the cashback program that rewards users who make payments via this app with a cashback of Rs 51.

Notably, this cashback offer is not new to the UPI payment services in the country. Already, Google Pay earned its position with this cashback scheme and scratch cards option in the country. Now, it looks like WhatsApp is taking the same path to turn into a successful payment app.

How To Get Rs 51 Cashback On WhatsApp

The latest WhatsApp Android beta version has stated showing a banner at the top of the chat window. This banner displays a message reading, “Give cash, get Rs 51 back”. Notably, the Rs 51 cashback is assured to all users who send money to their contacts. What’s interesting is that there is no limit on the money users want to transfer to get the lucrative cashback. The only catch is that one WhatsApp account can get the cashback only five times, which accounts to Rs 255 cashback.

It is also possible for users to make a payment of a meagre Re 1 to five contacts on WhatsApp and get a cashback of Rs 255 for all the transactions. Once the payment is successful, the cashback will be credited to the user’s account. As of now, there is no word regarding how long this cashback program will last for WhatsApp users. If you want to earn the cashback, then use this offer right away.

If you are new to WhatsApp Payments, you need to just open the chat window of the contact you wish to transfer money to. Now, click on the Rupee icon next to the Attachment icon. Key in your bank details, enter the amount you wish to transfer and click on Enter. Type your UPI PIN and make the payment. You will get a confirmation message once the transaction is over.