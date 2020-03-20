WhatsApp Deleted Messages Can Be Read: Here’s How

Highlights WhatsApp has recently launched WhatsApp Dark Mode

WhatsApp is one of the most lovable messaging platforms around the globe. The Facebook-owned app recently crossed two billion active user mark. WhatsApp is widely known for its enhanced privacy features and constant new updates. Recently, WhatsApp released Dark Mode which is specially designed to reduce eye strain in low-light environments. One of the features that WhatsApp allows is to delete the messages that have already been sent. However, users can read the deleted messages by using a third-party platform which would show deleted messages and media files.

How to Read Deleted Messages

In order to read deleted messages in WhatsApp, users have to download a third-party application WhatsRemoved+ from play store. Once downloaded and installed, users have to grant permissions to the app. Next, users have to select WhatsApp to save the notifications and detect any changes which happen in the selected App.

Users then have to tap on the yes option and allow save files option which will set up the App for final use. Once, the customers have set up the App for final use, WhatsRemoved+ will show all the notifications including the deleted messages which the user will receive in WhatsApp.

However, users must note that the App is not adequately protected and granting permissions to the App might trouble security concerns of the users. Also, the app is just available for Android Users. There is no similar app for Apple users. Users must also note that they will be able to retrieve the deleted messages which they have interacted.

WhatsApp Releases Dark Mode to Android, iOS Users

WhatsApp was working on the Dark mode feature form a long time. Recently, the Facebook-owned App released its dark mode feature, which would prevent the awkward bright moments on the phone at night. Not only this, but Dark mode will also save battery life. In order to use Dark Mode, users have to change theme settings. If the users are using Android 9 Pie or below, they can enable the Dark Mode by navigating to the settings section scroll on chat option and then select theme options. If the users are using Android 10 or iOS 13, they will support native dark mode. Users have to change the settings and WhatsApp will install the Dark Mode theme.