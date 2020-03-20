Realme Narzo 10 & 10A India Launch Set for March 26, Could Be a Rebranded Realme 6i

Highlights The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones are arriving on March 26

The Narzo 10 could be a rebranded version of Realme 6i

The Narzo 10A might be the Realme C3 variant with fingerprint scanner and triple cameras

Days after launching the Realme 6 series in India, the company has announced it will be bringing two new phones under Narzo series. The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will be the two phones launching on March 26. Going by the teaser image posted by Realme, the Realme Narzo 10 will offer a quad-camera setup on the back, whereas the Realme Narzo 10A will ship with the triple camera setup. It seems like the Narzo 10 will be a rebranded Realme 6i smartphone, while the Narzo 10A could the Realme C3 Indonesian version. To recall, the Realme C3 launched in India features dual cameras on the back, however, the same model in Indonesia has a triple camera setup on the back. Realme did reveal some key features of the upcoming Narzo smartphones on its website.

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A to Pack 5000mAh Battery

The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are teased to come with ‘Next-Level Camera.’ As noted, the Narzo 10 will have a quad-camera setup, while the Narzo 10A will offer triple cameras. Other key features of both the phones include 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge support and a bigger 6.5-inch screen with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. Realme also says the phones will have ‘A Class Processor’ which are ‘Built for Gaming.’

As we said above, the Narzo 10 could well be the rebranded version of Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar recently. The Realme 6i features an HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, quad-camera setup with 48MP primary lens, 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support and a USB Type-C port. We are expecting the Realme 6i aka Realme Narzo 10 to start at Rs 9,999 in the Indian market.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 10A might be the Realme C3 Indonesian variant or Global variant. The Narzo 10A packs triple camera setup on the back and it even has a fingerprint scanner on the back. The Realme C3 in India lacks the fingerprint scanner and has dual cameras. So the Narzo 10A with MediaTek Helio G70 chipset might retail at Rs 7,499 or Rs 7,999 in the Indian market.

For now, nothing is confirmed officially from Realme, but the launch is just a week away and it will be an online-only event. We expected the Realme Narzo series to take on Poco in India, but the first two phones could battle against the sub-Rs 10,000 devices in the Asian sub-continent.