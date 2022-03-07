WhatsApp Bringing Famous and Useful Telegram Feature for Users

WhatsApp, the number one online texting application, is often compared to Telegram, which is known for offering way more features to its users. While WhatsApp doesn’t have as many features as Telegram, it does bring simplicity and ease in chatting for its users. Now, the Meta owned social media application is reportedly working on a new feature that has already been there in Telegram for a very long time. Let’s find out what that feature is.

WhatsApp to Bring This New Feature for Users Which Has Been There in Telegram for Years

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on a new ‘Poll’ feature which will be end-to-end encrypted. Further, it will be only available for group chats, which makes sense. But the good thing about these polls will be that only the group members will be able to see it and vote and get the results.

More information about the feature isn’t available right now as WhatsApp is still working on it. The feature might first be introduced for iOS users before it is rolled out for desktop and Android users.

This is a feature that WhatsApp Groups with many people will really appreciate. Right now, if people have to decide something inside a WhatsApp group, they have to text it, and the vote collector needs to manually see and analyse how many people have voted and what are the results.

But with the ‘Poll’ feature that will also be end-to-end encrypted, WhatsApp groups will be able to decide things fast and in an efficient manner. As said, this feature has been on Telegram for years now, and for WhatsApp, it is the case of — better late than never. The exact rollout date or time frame for the Poll feature is unknown at the moment. But since the work is already going on, it shouldn’t take much time from now before users can test in on their devices.