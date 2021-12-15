Jio Helping Meta Grow WhatsApp Payments in India

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is used by millions of Indians. Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, is working with Meta to introduce a prepaid recharge facility through WhatsApp to a wide number of users.

Speaking at Meta’s annual event, Fuel for India 2021, Akash Ambani, Director and Head of Strategy, Reliance Jio and Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail, spoke about how the partnership with Meta is helping Reliance in growing its retail business as well telecom business in the country.

Akash Ambani said there are over half a million retailers already a part of JioMart’s network, and it is growing every day. Isha Ambani said that partnership with Meta allowed to quickly leverage the strength of WhatsApp, which has over 400 million Indians on its platform.

Jio Prepaid Recharges as Well as JioMart Very Convenient With WhatsApp

During the event, Akash Ambani said that “digital shopping is just an extension of messaging via WhatsApp to JioMart.” Isha Ambani added to this and said that customers could very conveniently order everyday items such as butter, bread, beverages, and vegetables with JioMart on WhatsApp.

Akash Ambani said that one of the avenues where Meta and Jio are working together is bringing the convenience of prepaid mobile recharges through WhatsApp. It would help in simplifying the entire process of recharging online.

Isha Ambani said that recharging prepaid mobile numbers through WhatsApp by leveraging WhatsApp Payments which allows users to make UPI transactions, is very simple for anyone to adopt. People who can’t step outside to recharge can now easily and very conveniently recharge through WhatsApp.

Jio is going to create an ecosystem of services and offerings where WhatsApp Payments is heavily included. This will allow Meta to benefit from its strategic partnership with Jio that was announced last year. Both Jio and WhatsApp have more than 400 million Indians on their user base, which is something both the company would want to benefit from.