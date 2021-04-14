Vodafone Idea 100 Mbps Broadband Plan Offers Only 350GB Data



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has a broadband arm called ‘You Broadband’. It is a broadband service that Vi provides to the users, much as Airtel and Jio do. However, the plans from You Broadband are very behind what other operators or internet service providers (ISPs) offer to their users.

Vi needs to increase its overall revenues, and the broadband offerings can help the telco do so. However, that’s a topic to be discussed some other time. Today, we are focusing on the 100 Mbps broadband plan that the telco offers through ‘You Broadband’. Note that this plan we are listing below is limited to the Mumbai circle and You Broadband’s offerings and benefits differ from circle to circle.

You Broadband 100 Mbps Plan

You Broadband offers its 100 Mbps plan in four different configurations – 30 days (1 month), 90 days (3 months), 180 days (6 months), and 360 days (approximately 1 year). To get this plan for one month, the users will have to pay Rs 1,326 (including tax), and they will get 350GB fair usage policy (FUP) data. Post consumption of FUP data, the speed for the user will drop to 5 Mbps.

When compared with other 100 Mbps broadband plans from JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber, this plan from Vodafone Idea’s broadband arm falls very short. It’s not only much expensive but also offers lesser benefits. In fact, the 100 Mbps plan from other private internet service providers such as Excitel is much better than this plan.

However, moving on, this plan is also available for 90 days (3 months). This plan would cost users Rs 3,962 (including tax) and will offer 1125GB of data. Then the 6 months and 12 months plan would cost Rs 7,905 and Rs 15,761, both including taxes, and offer 2,400GB and 5,100GB data, respectively.

Post consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 5 Mbps in each of the plans mentioned above. What’s strange about the 100 Mbps offering from Vodafone Idea’s You Broadband is that it is not available with unlimited data.

Almost every other private ISP is offering 100 Mbps plans with unlimited data or more than 1,000GB FUP data. So, any sane and rational user won’t be too excited to get the 100 Mbps limited data plan from You Broadband.

Further, the company doesn’t offer any over-the-top (OTT) benefits with its plans. Users at least get some if not many OTT benefits from other service providers. You Broadband offers a free router to the users, but that is against a one-time fully refundable security deposit of Rs 1,999.

According to the company, for its 100 Mbps plans, if you are purchasing a router of your own, ensure that it is a dual-band router with ethernet and LAN ports. The only way we see someone going for these expensive and unfair broadband plans is when they have not got the option to buy a connection from any other private ISP in their area.

It is not like You Broadband doesn’t offer unlimited data plans, it does, but they are very odd plans ranging from 16 Mbps to 60 Mbps speeds. Even unlimited plans with a ton of data with such less speeds from You Broadband are not a lucrative option when you can get around 3.3TB data with more speeds for a lesser price from any other operator in the area.