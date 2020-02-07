Vodafone Idea Services Disrupted in Bengaluru, Company Terms it as a Temporary Issue

Highlights Vodafone called it a “temporary issue” as optical fibre cables damaged in the city

Customers also face downtime in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai

Bengaluru government has been warning telcos to remove underground optical fibre cables

Vodafone Idea customers in Bengaluru are complaining of network issues according to several reports. The customers took to Twitter to complain about the network outage in the city. The users reported that there was no network coverage in major parts of the city and the issues have been there since morning. Some users reported they got notifications regarding temporary network outages from the carrier. The notification read, “Temporarily turned off by your carrier for SIM.” Vodafone Idea has responded to the issue and in response to Twitter users said that the issue is temporary and that they are working on it. The company further added that teams have been deployed to “ensure seamless network connectivity”.

Vodafone Idea Yet to Restore Network Services in Bengaluru

The telecom operator, however, hasn’t provided an estimated time to fix the problem. It remains to be seen whether the issue will be fixed today. Meanwhile, several users in other cities too have made similar complaints. Vodafone Idea users in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai are also reportedly facing network outage problems. The map on the Downdetector.in too showed the mass impact of the problem.

Optical Fibre Cables Damage Responsible for the Network Outage

Vodafone Idea revealed that damage to optical fibres was the cause of the network issues in Bengaluru. “There was a temporary disruption in services in parts of Bengaluru today, due to fibre cuts in the city and outskirts,” Vodafone Idea told Gadgets 360. “Our prompt response action ensured the full restoration of services within a short time. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers,” the telco further added.

It was likely caused by the civic body of the Bengaluru’s drive to remove OFC cables that were above the ground. The city’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, is responsible for the reported Scroll.com. The BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar told reporters that it is on a drive to remove Optical Fibre Cables, which are above the ground.

“We have been asking telecom companies to move their OFC underground. These companies cannot lay OFCs wherever they want on electric poles and trees, which make it visually ugly. We cannot differentiate between OFC of different companies and we want to ask Vodafone in which area, the OFC was removed. We don’t know which area this has happened. The question of blaming BBMP does not arise,” Anil Kumar said to The News Minute.

In the past, we have reported that Bengaluru telecom subscribers may face network outages due to the same Optical Fibre Cable issue.