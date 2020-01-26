Vodafone Idea Removes Rs 649 iPhone Forever Plan, Now Offering Just 3 Individual Plans

Highlights Vodafone Idea Rs 649 iPhone Forever plan is no longer available for new users

The company is now offering three plans to individual users

Telecom operators are making changes to postpaid plans now

Vodafone Idea Limited has removed the Rs 649 iPhone Forever Plan which it introduced in February 2019. As the year progresses, we are slowly seeing changes being made to the postpaid segment. A couple of weeks ago, Bharti Airtel removed Netflix subscription benefits which it used to provide with Rs 499 and above postpaid plans. And now, Vodafone Idea has got rid of Rs 649 iPhone Forever plan which is one of the popular plans in the company’s RED range of plans. We are not sure why the telco removed this plan, but it could be due to the least number of takers. With this development, Vodafone Idea now has just three plans for individuals priced at Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 999. While Vodafone is providing Rs 999 as REDX plan, Idea customers will get the basic Rs 999 plan without any benefits like Netflix subscription, discounted international roaming packs and so on.

Vodafone Idea Gets Rid of Rs 649 Postpaid Plan

As noted, Vodafone Idea introduced the Rs 649 postpaid plan back in February 2019. The former leading telco has removed the same plan. The speciality of the plan used to be its iPhone Forever programme. Notably, the plan was made available to both Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers. As for the basic benefits, the telco used to offer unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 90GB of data with carry forward facility up to 200GB and 100 SMSes per day. Users also get free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 at no extra cost, Vodafone Play membership for one year, Mobile Shield and ZEE5 Premium subscription is available as well.

Coming to the major benefit, the Rs 649 plan is part of the company’s iPhone Forever programme. As part of this programme, Vodafone Idea customers with an iPhone 5S or above model will be eligible for service at the cost of just Rs 2,000 (GST will be applicable). Furthermore, iPhone users will also get attractive deals on upgrading to the next iPhone model.

Sadly, the telco has removed the plan now for some unknown reasons, and we are not sure whether it will make a comeback or not. Existing Rs 649 iPhone Forever plan users may have to migrate to another plan after a few months to avail postpaid services, but this news is yet to be confirmed by Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Now Has Just 3 Postpaid Plans for Individuals

With the removal of Rs 649 postpaid plan, the company is now providing just three postpaid plans to individuals. As you might be aware of already, Vodafone Idea has separate plans for Family users, but for individuals, the list is limited to just three. The postpaid plans in question are Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 999. The Rs 399 postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea offers 40GB data benefit with 200GB data rollover facility, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day, Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscriptions. The Rs 499 postpaid plan ships with 75GB data along with 200GB data rollover facility, Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for one rental.

Vodafone is providing a Rs 999 REDX premium postpaid plan with benefits like unlimited data (capped at 150GB data per rental), Netflix subscription for 12 months, Amazon Prime membership for one year, Airport Lounge access and affordable international roaming plans. The Rs 999 Idea Nirvana postpaid plan comes with just 100GB data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 at no extra cost.