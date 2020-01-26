Tata Sky Continues to Offer Most Number of HD Channels to DTH Subscribers, D2h Stands Last

Highlights Tata Sky is currently offering a total of 91 HD channels to the users

Tata Sky subscribers have many reasons to cheer about their operator and one of them is the overall HD channels being provided to the users. As of January 26, 2020, Tata Sky customers have access to the most number of HD channels compared to any other DTH operator in the country right now. As you already know, we now have just four pay DTH operators and the list stands as follows based on the subscriber base- Tata Sky, Dish TV (including D2h), Airtel Digital TV and Sun Direct. D2h, which is now part of Dish TV India, has the least number of HD channels on offer right now. Tata Sky is providing 91 HD channels to the users out of 100 which are available from the broadcasters. Airtel Digital TV is second on the list with 86 channels on offer. This data has been sourced from Trai and the respective DTH operators website as of January 26, 2020.

Tata Sky Subscribers Have Access to Most Number of HD Channels

Tata Sky has been one of the premium DTH operators alongside Airtel Digital TV in India. Both the companies always try their best to deliver premium services to the users and it can be seen in various aspects like the total number of Set-Top Boxes on offer, warranty service and various channel packs on offer. As for the HD channels we are speaking, Tata Sky has a total of 91 of them on offer at the moment. Airtel Digital TV is currently offering a total of 86 HD channels to the users.

The overall SD and HD channel count on Tata Sky network is 589, whereas the same on Airtel Digital TV network is 626. As you can clearly see, Airtel Digital TV is leading the chart when it comes to the overall SD+HD channel count, thanks to various exclusive channels being provided by the DTH operator. Even Tata Sky has some exclusive channels on offer, but Airtel Digital TV’s count easily exceeds 30, which is making it a leader in the total channel count being offered to the subscribers.

D2h Has the Least Number of HD Channels at 64

At the time of this writing, D2h has the least number of HD channels on its network and the number stands at 64. Dish TV, which currently owns D2h, is offering a total of 70 HD channels to the users. As for Sun Direct, the HD channel count stands at 75. So the list stands as follows when it comes to HD channels being offered by DTH operators- Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Sun Direct and D2h.

If you watch a lot of HD channels, then you should probably choose Tata Sky as your next DTH connection. In addition, Tata Sky is currently running a limited period offer on its HD Set-Top Box as part of which new users can get a new HD STB at just Rs 1,399. The price of Tata Sky HD STB used to be Rs 1,499, but it has been slashed now to take on Airtel Digital TV. If you are looking for more operator exclusive channels, then you should opt for Airtel DTH connection. Dish TV, D2h and Sun Direct are not into providing exclusive channels, but they do have some on offer as well.