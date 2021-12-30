Vodafone Idea Reintroduces Old Plan for a New Price

India’s one of the major telecoms service provider, Vodafone Idea or Vi, has been making a lot of changes to its plans that comes with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Last week, the telco decided to terminate its Rs 601 prepaid plan that came with a total of 75GB data for a validity period of 56 days with one-year access to Disney+ Hotstar. Vi also discontinued its Rs 701 plan that came with a validity period of 56 days, offering 3GB of data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Yesterday it was noticed that the company has also chopped off its Rs 501 plan from its website that came with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day along with 3GB data per day for the validity period of 28 days.

Now, Vodafone Idea has apparently brought back the plan mentioned above on its website but with an increase of Rs 100 on its price tag. Vi is now offering a Rs 601 plan that offers 3GB of data each day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and access to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. The plan also offers an additional 16GB of data. Moreover, currently, the plan with the same benefits is available on the Vi app at a price of Rs 501. This means that the telco is offering a Rs 100 discount for the users who purchase the pack through the app.

For users who are looking for plans that come with access to Disney+ Hotstar, Vi also offers prepaid plans at a price of Rs 901 and Rs 3099. Rs 901 plan from Vi comes with yearlong access to Disney+ Hotstar and offers 3GB per day for a validity period of 70 days. Users also get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers additional 48GB of data at no added cost. Rs 3099 plan offered by the telco, on the other hand, offers 1.5GB of data each day and has a validity period of 365 days. The plan comes with 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Users can also get 2GB of backup data every month with this plan.