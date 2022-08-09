Vodafone Idea Offering Duty-Free Shopping Vouchers up to Rs 750

Mumbai Duty-Free Shopping Voucher code is sent to the registered mobile number on which the Vi IR pack has been activated within 48 hours of activating the pack. The Duty-Free shopping Vouchers are valid for 6 months from the date of issuance and redeemable at the Mumbai T2 Duty-Free shop only.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a very interesting proposal for its postpaid customers. More specifically, the postpaid customers who are travelling from the Mumbai International Airport. Vodafone Idea will be offering customers duty-free shopping vouchers worth up to Rs 750 if they activate the international roaming pack. Vi international roaming packs already bring customers data and voice calling benefits. These duty-free shopping vouchers are now just a bonus.

As per the latest offer, Vi postpaid customers in Mumbai will get Rs 500 vouchers on purchase of a Vi IR pack worth Rs 2999 and Rs 750 vouchers on purchase of any of Vi IR packs worth Rs 3999, Rs 4499 and Rs 5999.

Mumbai Duty-Free Shopping Voucher code is sent to the registered mobile number on which the Vi IR pack has been activated within 48 hours of activating the pack. The Duty-Free shopping Vouchers are valid for 6 months from the date of issuance and redeemable at the Mumbai T2 Duty-Free shop only.

Vi, India’s leading telecom operator, offers attractive IR packs. Vi has roaming arrangements with operators across geographies, making the international travel experience seamless and worry-free for its customers.

This holiday season, Vi customers can opt from a range of Vi unlimited IR Packs who plan to travel to popular business and holiday destinations such as UAE, UK, USA, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, Thailand, Brazil and more.

