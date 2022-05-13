Vodafone Idea, Ericsson Achieve 5.92 Gbps Speed during 5G Trials in Pune

Vodafone Idea and its technology partner for 5G trials, Ericsson, have achieved a peak download speed of 5.92 Gbps during the ongoing 5G trials. The new peak download speed on Vi’s networks was tested on a single device in Pune, Maharashtra.

For this trial, Vi and Ericsson had leveraged spectrum in both the mid-band and the mmWave bands using Ericsson’s Massive MIMO radios, Ericsson cloud-native dual-mode 5G core for standalone (SA) and NR-DC (New Radio-Dual Connectivity) software.

With 5G SA NR-DC software, Vodafone Idea is capable of delivering high-performing and latency-sensitive applications such as AR/VR and 8K video streaming. Further, the telco can also enable new innovative use cases for its direct consumers and enterprises.

Vodafone Idea Breaks its Record of Earlier Peak Download Speed of 4 Gbps

The telco has been conducting 5G trials for a long-time now. During its showcase of the 5G trial use-cases in Pune, the telco had achieved a peak download speed of 4 Gbps. But with this recent test, that record has been broken by the telco. The new speed record has been set at 5.92 Gbps which was achieved using the spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for trial purposes.

Jagbir Singh, CTO (Chief Technology Officer), Vodafone Idea, said the telco is preparing for the growing consumer demand for immersive media and streaming services.

Vodafone Idea’s focus is on forming new partnerships and leveraging new technologies to build a better tomorrow. The company has already demonstrated a wide range of 5G use cases that it has been testing with Ericsson and Nokia at Pune, Maharashtra and Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

As per Ericsson’s Mobility Report, November 2021 edition, 5G is expected to account for 39% of all the mobile subscriptions in the country by 2027. Around the same year, the next-generation technology network would also dominate the global markets, with the relevance of 4G becoming weaker.