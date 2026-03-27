Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has four different prepaid plans for the consumers which come bundled with Amazon Prime Lite. With the Amazon Prime Lite, users can still get access to Amazon Prime Video content and also get shopping and shipping benefits from the Amazon platform. Let's take a look at these prepaid plans right away.









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Vodafone Idea Amazon Prime Bundled Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea Rs 996 Prepaid Plan: Vodafone Idea offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data with the Rs 996 prepaidplan. Along with it, users get unlimited 5G data capped at 300GB every 28 days and Amazon Prime Lite for 84 days. Then there's unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM along with weekend data rollover and data delights benefit with this plan. This plan carries a service validity of 84 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3799 Prepaid Plan: With the Rs 3,799 prepaid plan, Vodafone Idea offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. There's unlimited 5G data (300GB every 28 days) and Amazon Prime Lite for one year. Then there's unlimited half day data along with weekend data rollover and data delights. This plan carries a service validity of 365 days.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 4999 Prepaid Plan: Users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB of daily data, 5G unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. Then there's one year of Amazon Prime Lite and half day unlimited data, weekend data rollover, and 2GB of back-up data with data delights. This plan carries a service validity of 365 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 696 Prepaid Plan: Vodafone Idea Rs 696 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This plan comes with 56 days of service validity. It offers Amazon Prime Lite for 56 days and half day of unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM along with weekend data rollover, and 2GB of back-up data with data delights.