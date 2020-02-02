Vodafone and Bharti Airtel Both Offering 3 Connections With Rs 749 Postpaid Plan But the Former Wins the Race

Highlights Vodafone and Bharti Airtel have a common Rs 749 postpaid plan

Both the telcos are providing three connections with the same postpaid plan

Airtel has a slight disadvantage as it's offering one data add-on

Vodafone India has been giving a fierce competition to Bharti Airtel in the postpaid segment. It was Bharti Airtel which came up with add-ons concept in India and it was soon followed by Vodafone. Last year, Vodafone introduced RED Family postpaid plans which ship with up to five family connections. For example, the Rs 999 RED Family postpaid plan offers a total of five connections, including one primary connection and four child connections. Similarly, Airtel’s myPlan Infinity plans above Rs 749 come with family add-on connections. Airtel and Vodafone are providing a Rs 749 postpaid plan which ship with up to 125GB data benefit with data rollover facility, unlimited voice calling and several other benefits. But Vodafone’s Rs 749 postpaid plan offers slightly better value compared to that of Airtel’s plan.

Vodafone and Bharti Airtel Rs 749 Postpaid Plan Benefits Detailed

Before heading for the comparison, let’s take a close look at both the postpaid plans. Vodafone’s Rs 749 RED Family postpaid plan 120GB data benefit with rollover facility up to 200GB, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day for one rental period. Additional benefits of the plan include Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499, Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999, complimentary mobile insurance worth Rs 3,000 and ZEE5 Premium subscription worth Rs 999. Lastly, Vodafone is providing two add-on connections with the Rs 749 plan.

Moving onto Airtel’s Rs 749 postpaid plan, it offers 125GB data benefit with rollover facility up to 200GB, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes every day. Other benefits include two add-on connections, one year of Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost, ZEE5 Premium membership, Airtel Xstream app subscription and Handset Protection.

Airtel and Vodafone Rs 749 Postpaid Plans Compared

As you can clearly see, benefits offered by both the telcos are on-par, but Vodafone is slightly ahead. Vodafone, with its Rs 749 postpaid plan, is offering two family connections alongside the primary connection. Airtel is also offering three add-on connections, but there’s a catch. Airtel’s plan offers one regular add-on connection and one data add-on connection, meaning the second add-on connection can only consume data benefit.

Vodafone is providing two regular connections, unlike Airtel. But there’s a disadvantage with Vodafone’s offering as well. Vodafone is providing 30GB data benefit to every regular add-on connection, whereas there’s no such restriction on Airtel’s network. The entire 125GB data benefit on Airtel’s plan can be used by every connection, including the add-ons.