Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo Y19s 5G comes with 6.74-inch LCD screen with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 260ppi pixel density and up to 700nits of peak brightness.

Highlights

  • Vivo has launched the Y19s 5G in India.
  • This is yet another Y series phone from the company which will push the sales for the company in the offline market.
  • The Vivo Y19s 5G comes with large 6000mAh battery and support for 5G.

Vivo has launched the Y19s 5G in India. This is yet another Y series phone from the company which will push the sales for the company in the offline market. The Vivo Y19s 5G comes with large 6000mAh battery and support for 5G. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity SoC built on a 6nm process. The phone runs on Android 15 based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Vivo Y19s 5G Price in India

Vivo Y19s 5G will be available in multiple memory configurations including:

  • 4GB+64GB = Rs 10,999
  • 4GB+128GB = Rs 11,999
  • 6GB+128GB = Rs 13,499

Vivo Y19s 5G Specification in India

Vivo Y19s 5G comes with 6.74-inch LCD screen with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 260ppi pixel density and up to 700nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast-charging. The phone has IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Vivo Y19s supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and has a Type-C port at the bottom.

