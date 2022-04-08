Vivo X Fold New Renders Surface – Specifications, Design and New Colour Option Revealed

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has announced that it will be launching its Vivo X Fold device in China on April 11. Vivo X Fold is all set to be the first foldable smartphone from the company. The company has provided some teasers of the device which reveal some intel on the upcoming Vivo X Fold smartphone. Speculations suggest that Vivo Pad and Vivo X Note smartphones will be launched alongside the Vivo X Fold device. However, new renders of the Vivo X Fold have surfaced over the web.

The report comes in from MySmartPrice according to which known tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared some key specs of the Vivo X Fold foldable smartphone along with the design renders ahead of the launch. Mentioned below are the specifications, design renders, features and other details of the Vivo X Fold smartphone.

Vivo X Fold Design and Specifications

Renders suggest that Vivo X Fold will be launched in two colour options. Along with the already confirmed blue colour option from the company, there will also be a grey colour option. The smartphone is expected to have a slightly curved cover display. According to the tipster, the outer screen is 6.53-inch tall and has a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is also a hole-punch cut-out visible at the top centre of the smartphone that will house the selfie camera.

The internal display of the device is 8.03-inch diagonally tall and has a 4:3.5 aspect ratio. Both screens on Vivo X Fold are expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The processor on the device could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is going to boot Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean on top.

The camera setup at the back is anticipated to feature a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. It will also feature an 8MP periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 12MP portrait camera with 2x zoom. The device is also expected to come with a 16MP selfie camera. Vivo X Fold is expected to be backed by a 4600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.