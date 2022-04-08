Vivo X Fold New Renders Surface – Specifications, Design and New Colour Option Revealed

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

Renders suggest that Vivo X Fold will be launched in two colour options. Along with the already confirmed blue colour option from the company, there will also be a grey colour option. The smartphone is expected to have a slightly curved cover display. According to the tipster, the outer screen is 6.53-inch tall and has a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Highlights

  • Vivo X Fold will be launched in two colour options.
  • The internal display of the device is 8.03-inch diagonally tall.
  • The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

Vivo X Fold

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has announced that it will be launching its Vivo X Fold device in China on April 11. Vivo X Fold is all set to be the first foldable smartphone from the company. The company has provided some teasers of the device which reveal some intel on the upcoming Vivo X Fold smartphone. Speculations suggest that Vivo Pad and Vivo X Note smartphones will be launched alongside the Vivo X Fold device. However, new renders of the Vivo X Fold have surfaced over the web.

The report comes in from MySmartPrice according to which known tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared some key specs of the Vivo X Fold foldable smartphone along with the design renders ahead of the launch. Mentioned below are the specifications, design renders, features and other details of the Vivo X Fold smartphone.

Vivo X Fold Design and Specifications

Renders suggest that Vivo X Fold will be launched in two colour options. Along with the already confirmed blue colour option from the company, there will also be a grey colour option. The smartphone is expected to have a slightly curved cover display. According to the tipster, the outer screen is 6.53-inch tall and has a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is also a hole-punch cut-out visible at the top centre of the smartphone that will house the selfie camera.

The internal display of the device is 8.03-inch diagonally tall and has a 4:3.5 aspect ratio. Both screens on Vivo X Fold are expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The processor on the device could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is going to boot Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean on top.

The camera setup at the back is anticipated to feature a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. It will also feature an 8MP periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 12MP portrait camera with 2x zoom. The device is also expected to come with a 16MP selfie camera. Vivo X Fold is expected to be backed by a 4600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Vivo X Fold New Renders Surface – Specifications, Design and New Colour Option Revealed

Expert Opinion

