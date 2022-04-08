Jio’s Rs 999 Broadband Plan is Good But Airtel Offers More Speed

ISPs offer a wide range of broadband plans for users to choose from, starting from as low as 30 Mbps plans to up to 1 Gbps plans. Two of the leading service providers – Jio and Airtel offer a Rs 999 broadband plan. While the plan from Jio comes with great benefits including OTT subscriptions, Airtel on the other hand offers higher connectivity speed. Mentioned below are the Rs 999 broadband plans offered by Jio and Airtel along with the pack details.

JioFiber 150 Mbps Plan

JioFiber provides a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 150 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. The plan offers a symmetrical upload and download speed of 150 Mbps and is also listed as one of the most popular plans on the company’s website.

Along with high-speed internet, users also get subscriptions to some of the major Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Voot Select, Sony Liv and more. The bundled subscription to Amazon Prime Video comes for a period of one year. It is to be noted that the price for this plan is excluding GST and it will be charged when users opt for this plan.

The 200 Mbps Plan from Airtel

Airtel, on the other hand, offers better data speed benefits at the same price range through Airtel Xstream Fiber. Airtel has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes. The Airtel Xstream Fiber offered by Airtel offers the users a better, enhanced and faster daily broadband connection experience as it provides a Fiber optic internet connection.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case include subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music. This is also Airtel’s one of the bestselling plan.