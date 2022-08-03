Vivo V25 Pro Might Debut in India Soon

The Vivo V25 series is anticipated to debut in India soon. The standard Vivo V25 and the V25 Pro are reportedly part of the series. The company's brand ambassador, Virat Kohli, was recently sighted holding what is thought to be the Vivo V25 smartphone. For the time being, the company has kept the lineup's specifications and launch date a secret. But according to a new report, the Vivo V25 Pro could debut on August 17 in India. In addition, the two phones apparently appeared on Google Play Console, exposing their essential details.

According to 91Mobiles, the Vivo V25 Pro will be unveiled on August 17 in India. On August 25, it's anticipated to be put up for sale for the first time in the nation. Although the vanilla Vivo V25's arrival remained unknown, it may have gone on sale at the same time in the nation. The Vivo V25 range, according to a previous rumour, would debut in India in the third week of August.

Vivo V25 Pro Specifications

Related news includes the discovery by MySmartPrice of a Vivo phone with the model number V2158 on Google Play Console. The Vivo V25 Pro is thought to be it. According to the reported listing, this smartphone may include a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and a Mali G77 GPU. It might have a selfie camera hole punch slot in the centre. According to reports, the stated device has 8GB of RAM.

Additionally, a recent source said that the phone might potentially come with 12GB of RAM. According to reports, the Vivo V25 Pro has a triple 64MP rear camera system with OIS. A 32MP Eye AF selfie camera may also be available.

Vivo V25 Specifications

Further reports claim that a Vivo smartphone with the model number Vivo 2202 has been discovered on Google Play Console. It's thought to be the standard Vivo V25. A MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with an 8GB RAM and Mali G68 GPU may power this smartphone. According to reports, it will have a full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The device has apparently been listed as running Funtouch OS 12 on top of Android 12.