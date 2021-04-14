Vivo V21 5G Presumed to Launch in India Soon: Report

The Chinese tech giant Vivo is suspected to roll out its newest 5G phone Vivo V21 5G, in India. The phone was found on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website creating a suspicion of its launch in India. Tipster Mukul Sharma has recently shared an ostensible BIS listing of the smartphone. The smartphone was first spotted on the Indonesian certification website and the leak started surfacing about the BIS listing just after. To learn more about what Vivo V21 5G is going to bring to the table keep on reading.

Vivo V21 5G Series Will Succeed the Vivo V20 Series

Although no solid information is available about the upcoming 5G phone by Vivo, one thing that can be certainly said is that the V21 series is likely to pack new and improved features, a better camera and more powerful hardware in comparison with the V20 series.

Tipster Mukul Sharma’s tweet states that the Vivo V21 5G carries a model number V2050. The number matches the model number of the smartphone listed on the Indonesian certification site. Not much information is available yet except the fact that Vivo V21 5G will be a successor of Vivo V20, which was a 4G phone. Interestingly enough, Vivo V20 Pro was the only phone that was launched as a 5G phone in the series in India. Besides, Vivo is likely to announce the launch of the upcoming 5G smartphone soon or will at least start teasing the smartphone in various markets.

As previously mentioned, not much information is known about the design, specifications, price or availability of Vivo’s V21 5G but the Chinese tech giant may pursue last year’s structure to launch a low-end Vivo V21 SE, a vanilla Vivo V21, and a top-end Vivo V21 Pro. But there are chances that the company might just roll out various 5G handsets in the lineup and break the last year’s structure. As far as the design and specifications are concerned, they are expected to roll out with a better camera, a different design equipped with more powerful internals than its predecessors (Vivo V20 series). We all will sadly have to wait for its launch to know more about the 5G model.