Vivo V21 5G Presumed to Launch in India Soon: Report

V21 Series Is Likely to Pack New and Improved Features, a Better Camera and More Powerful Hardware in Comparison With the V20 Series

By April 14th, 2021 AT 4:23 PM
  • 4G in India
  • 5G
  • Devices/Gadgets
  • Electronics
  • Enterprise
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    https://www.gizmochina.com/2021/04/14/384061-xiaomi-mi-qled-tv-75-india-launch-date/

    The Chinese tech giant Vivo is suspected to roll out its newest 5G phone Vivo V21 5G, in India. The phone was found on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website creating a suspicion of its launch in India. Tipster Mukul Sharma has recently shared an ostensible BIS listing of the smartphone. The smartphone was first spotted on the Indonesian certification website and the leak started surfacing about the BIS listing just after. To learn more about what Vivo V21 5G is going to bring to the table keep on reading.

    Vivo V21 5G Series Will Succeed the Vivo V20 Series

    Although no solid information is available about the upcoming 5G phone by Vivo, one thing that can be certainly said is that the V21 series is likely to pack new and improved features, a better camera and more powerful hardware in comparison with the V20 series.

    Tipster Mukul Sharma’s tweet states that the Vivo V21 5G carries a model number V2050. The number matches the model number of the smartphone listed on the Indonesian certification site. Not much information is available yet except the fact that Vivo V21 5G will be a successor of Vivo V20, which was a 4G phone. Interestingly enough, Vivo V20 Pro was the only phone that was launched as a 5G phone in the series in India. Besides, Vivo is likely to announce the launch of the upcoming 5G smartphone soon or will at least start teasing the smartphone in various markets.

    As previously mentioned, not much information is known about the design, specifications, price or availability of Vivo’s V21 5G but the Chinese tech giant may pursue last year’s structure to launch a low-end Vivo V21 SE, a vanilla Vivo V21, and a top-end Vivo V21 Pro. But there are chances that the company might just roll out various 5G handsets in the lineup and break the last year’s structure. As far as the design and specifications are concerned, they are expected to roll out with a better camera, a different design equipped with more powerful internals than its predecessors (Vivo V20 series). We all will sadly have to wait for its launch to know more about the 5G model.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Sonali is a national-level swimmer with a passion for tech and has different hobbies such as reading and writing. She is a good listener and therefore she can be your go-to person to talk about any aspect be it life or tech.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    5G Extremely Crucial in India, Set to Radically Transform Network Performance

    The launch of 5G services will “radically transform network performance” in India, says Adriane Blum, vice president of marketing and...

    module-4-img

    Vivo V21 5G Presumed to Launch in India Soon: Report

    The Chinese tech giant Vivo is suspected to roll out its newest 5G phone Vivo V21 5G, in India. The...

    module-4-img

    DoT Will Reward PLI Incentives to Companies that Promise More Investments

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has finalised the draft of the guidelines for the telecom sector’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI)...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Satellite Network Equipment Should Come From Trusted Sources: DoT

    module-4-img

    Verizon Teams Up with Crown Castle, SBA to Hasten Deployment of C-Band Equipment

    module-4-img

    DoT Will Legally Examine Starlink’s Internet Offer

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Beta New Update Brings Disappearing Messages For Groups